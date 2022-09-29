Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Blue Devils suffer loss to the East Central
The Pearl River Central Blue Devils football team fell to the number 3 team in Mississippi Division 5A, the East Central Hornets, this past Friday. The 47-12 loss puts PRC 0-5 on the season. Score summary. Unlike previous Blue Devils games, PRC was able to score more than once last...
Picayune Item
Men’s Soccer game Friday canceled
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s men’s soccer game against ASA Miami set for Friday has been canceled. There will not be a makeup date. The Bulldogs entertain Northwest Mississippi on Tuesday at Perkinston. Kickoff at Bary Thrash Field is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.
Picayune Item
No. 5 Picayune remains undefeated after road win
The Picayune Maroon Tide football team traveled to the doghouse residing the Vancleave Bulldogs and came out unscathed, winning 49-7. The Maroon Tide are ranked fifth in the state with a 6-0 season record. They are the top dog ranked first in Mississippi Division 5A. Score summary. Picayune received the...
Picayune Item
Pearl River volleyball falls in hard-fought road match
PINEVILLE, La. — The Pearl River Volleyball team wrapped up its road trip Saturday, taking on Louisiana Christian. The teams battled throughout the match with LCU holding on to late momentum in set five to defeat Pearl River 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 8-14). “Anytime to find yourself in...
Picayune Item
Hornets blow out the Tornadoes in district opener
The Poplarville Hornets football team stole a 42-0 win in Purvis Tornadoes territory this past Friday, Sept. 30. The win moves the Hornets’ season record to 5-1 and 1-0 in district. Score summary. The Hornets’ first touchdown came from an Avan Jarvis run for 13-yards. Poplarville’s second touchdown...
Picayune Item
Jenny Satcher nets brace in No. 15 Pearl River’s win at Southwest
SUMMIT, Miss. — Sophomore midfielder Jenny Satcher (Hattiesburg) had a career game Saturday, netting a brace in No. 15 Pearl River’s 3-0 victory at Southwest. The two goals for Satcher were the first of her Wildcat career. The midfielder was forced to miss both the Spring and Fall 2021 seasons due to an injury and recovery.
Picayune Item
Burnham, Pickering named Bulldogs of the Week
PERKINSTON — Will Burnham and Morgan Pickering have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Burnham, a freshman from Jackson, won medalist at the Copiah-Lincoln Fall Invitational to lead No. 9 Gulf Coast to its second straight MACCC victory. He shot 1-under in Natchez, and the Bulldogs won by 18 shots.
WDAM-TV
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss defense has been stout up front this season with 14 sacks through four games. It has much to do with depth – adding several Southeastern Conference transfers to the mix during the offseason, including a couple of big boys from Waynesboro. “Quentin...
Picayune Item
Pearl River men’s rodeo takes second at West Alabama
LIVINGSTON, Ala. — The Pearl River men’s rodeo team had a remarkable weekend at the West Alabama rodeo, earning 505 points for a second-place finish. The women’s team came up a bit short, finishing in seventh. “It was a really good rodeo for my men,” coach Frank...
New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre met resistance when he tried selling University of Southern Mississippi on a deal to accept federal grant money to build a volleyball stadium, texts show. “Nancy I spoke with Jon Gilbert this evening and between you and I he is very Leary of accepting such a large grant. Got me […]
WLOX
First Swamp Pop Festival brings fun for families to Pass Christian
Pleasantly crisp and dry this week with hardly any rain. Click and watch the forecast video for details. A fresh fall feel continues this week with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly low humidity. Plus, maybe another cool front late this week. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Meet...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway. Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. We will update this report as more information is made...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: William Carey University release statement regarding system outage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University continues to work on restoring campus, following a system outage Friday. WCU President Ben Burnett released a statement to students, faculty and staff Saturday afternoon regarding the incident. The statement reads as follows:. “On Friday morning, we experienced an incident that resulted in...
WLOX
Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year. He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.
Picayune Item
PRC School District improves grade
CARRIERE, – The Pearl River County School District earned a B-rating for its performance in the 2021-22 school year. The district was expected to get that grade when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves official grades for Mississippi schools and districts on Thursday, Sept. 29. Mississippi’s schools and...
Newly disclosed texts show USM was leery of Brett Favre’s plan for grant money
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre met resistance when he tried selling University of Southern Mississippi on a deal to accept federal grant money to build a volleyball stadium, texts show. “Nancy I spoke with Jon Gilbert this evening and between you and I he is very Leary of accepting such...
WLOX
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. ‘It’s very exciting, but also bittersweet,” Lotts said. “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to work at WLOX. I...
Mississippi Press
Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
WLOX
First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
