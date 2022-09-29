ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carriere, MS

Picayune Item

Blue Devils suffer loss to the East Central

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils football team fell to the number 3 team in Mississippi Division 5A, the East Central Hornets, this past Friday. The 47-12 loss puts PRC 0-5 on the season. Score summary. Unlike previous Blue Devils games, PRC was able to score more than once last...
CARRIERE, MS
Picayune Item

Men’s Soccer game Friday canceled

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s men’s soccer game against ASA Miami set for Friday has been canceled. There will not be a makeup date. The Bulldogs entertain Northwest Mississippi on Tuesday at Perkinston. Kickoff at Bary Thrash Field is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.
PERKINSTON, MS
Picayune Item

No. 5 Picayune remains undefeated after road win

The Picayune Maroon Tide football team traveled to the doghouse residing the Vancleave Bulldogs and came out unscathed, winning 49-7. The Maroon Tide are ranked fifth in the state with a 6-0 season record. They are the top dog ranked first in Mississippi Division 5A. Score summary. Picayune received the...
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River volleyball falls in hard-fought road match

PINEVILLE, La. — The Pearl River Volleyball team wrapped up its road trip Saturday, taking on Louisiana Christian. The teams battled throughout the match with LCU holding on to late momentum in set five to defeat Pearl River 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 8-14). “Anytime to find yourself in...
PEARL RIVER, LA
Picayune Item

Hornets blow out the Tornadoes in district opener

The Poplarville Hornets football team stole a 42-0 win in Purvis Tornadoes territory this past Friday, Sept. 30. The win moves the Hornets’ season record to 5-1 and 1-0 in district. Score summary. The Hornets’ first touchdown came from an Avan Jarvis run for 13-yards. Poplarville’s second touchdown...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Jenny Satcher nets brace in No. 15 Pearl River’s win at Southwest

SUMMIT, Miss. — Sophomore midfielder Jenny Satcher (Hattiesburg) had a career game Saturday, netting a brace in No. 15 Pearl River’s 3-0 victory at Southwest. The two goals for Satcher were the first of her Wildcat career. The midfielder was forced to miss both the Spring and Fall 2021 seasons due to an injury and recovery.
PEARL RIVER, LA
Picayune Item

Burnham, Pickering named Bulldogs of the Week

PERKINSTON — Will Burnham and Morgan Pickering have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Burnham, a freshman from Jackson, won medalist at the Copiah-Lincoln Fall Invitational to lead No. 9 Gulf Coast to its second straight MACCC victory. He shot 1-under in Natchez, and the Bulldogs won by 18 shots.
PERKINSTON, MS
WDAM-TV

Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss defense has been stout up front this season with 14 sacks through four games. It has much to do with depth – adding several Southeastern Conference transfers to the mix during the offseason, including a couple of big boys from Waynesboro. “Quentin...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River men’s rodeo takes second at West Alabama

LIVINGSTON, Ala. — The Pearl River men’s rodeo team had a remarkable weekend at the West Alabama rodeo, earning 505 points for a second-place finish. The women’s team came up a bit short, finishing in seventh. “It was a really good rodeo for my men,” coach Frank...
PEARL RIVER, LA
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway. Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. We will update this report as more information is made...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: William Carey University release statement regarding system outage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University continues to work on restoring campus, following a system outage Friday. WCU President Ben Burnett released a statement to students, faculty and staff Saturday afternoon regarding the incident. The statement reads as follows:. “On Friday morning, we experienced an incident that resulted in...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year. He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.
GULFPORT, MS
Picayune Item

PRC School District improves grade

CARRIERE, – The Pearl River County School District earned a B-rating for its performance in the 2021-22 school year. The district was expected to get that grade when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves official grades for Mississippi schools and districts on Thursday, Sept. 29. Mississippi’s schools and...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. ‘It’s very exciting, but also bittersweet,” Lotts said. “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to work at WLOX. I...
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
LONG BEACH, MS

