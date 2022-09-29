Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Prison sentence handed down for Neenah stabbing death
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Terran Colwell was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in a Neenah murder. Colwell, 30, previously pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. At Friday’s sentencing, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison on each count, to be served consecutively, according to a court official.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay murder, dismemberment case put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A psychiatric exam to determine if there’s supporting evidence of an insanity plea for a woman who allegedly killed, dismembered and sexually assaulted a man isn’t completed yet, so the case is on hold. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide,...
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin residents found dead, deputies arrest 27-year-old
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Oconto County residents were found dead Sunday and northeast Wisconsin deputies have arrested a person of interest. According to a release, the Oconto County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about two people not breathing and with no pulse outside a home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd. in the Town of Little Suamico around 9 a.m. on Oct 2.
WBAY Green Bay
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein. At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 2, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, October 2, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Authorities Investigate A Fatal Car Versus Pedestrian Crash In Southern Manitowoc
A 41-year-old New Holstein man is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday afternoon in Manitowoc County. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that EMS and Fire Personnel responded a little after 5:50 p.m. to County Highway X west of State Highway 67 in The Town of Schleswig on a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian,
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old teacher from the Appleton area is in the Winnebago County Jail in an investigation related to an area school district. The Winneconne Police Department says the man is being held on a felony charge after an investigation conducted by a Winneconne school resource officer. The police department adds he may be referred to the Winnebago County district attorney’s office for several other charges in what it calls “a very fluid and active investigation.”
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Trey D. Denkins, 26, Manitowoc, Possess Fentanyl (second and Subsequent Offense), Possession of Methamphetamine on 5/29/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by 2 years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. On count 2, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of three and one-half (3.5) years, followed by eighteen (18) months extended supervision, concurrent with count 1 and concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. The defendant has credit for 254 days. The defendant is eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; except for prescribed medications, taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Any counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination.
radioplusinfo.com
10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby
Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Two Rivers Man Accused of Soliciting Prostitutes
Bail is set at $1000 recognizance bond for a 65-year-old Two Rivers man accused of soliciting prostitutes. Roger P. Smith is charged with that offense as Detectives began communicating with him last week after an undercover investigation discovered that the Two Rivers man was on a website known for prostitutes.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Co. mother found competent to stand trial for strangling, killing 8-year-old son
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The mother who is accused of killing her 8-year-old son was found competent to stand trial after a judge ordered a mental evaluation back in April. 41-year-old Natalia Hitchcock was back in court on Thursday where a judge deemed her competent to stand trial for strangling and killing Oliver Hitchcock.
waupacanow.com
Carjacking suspect arrested
Bayfield County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 23-year-old New London man suspected of stealing a vehicle from an elderly man in Clintonville. Waupaca County Judge Troy Nielsen issued a warrant on Sept. 21 for the arrest of Seth A. Genereau. Genereau was charged with robbery with use of force, operating...
wearegreenbay.com
‘If I survive this, I’m going to kill your entire family’: Man from Oneida arrested after disturbance
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Oneida is facing four charges following an incident where he threatened police officers multiple times and said he’d use a curtain rod to bash in someone’s head. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 43-year-old Jeremy Cornelius was...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police investigating critical incident at their After-Hours lobby
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating a critical incident that occurred in their After-Hours lobby. According to a Facebook post, once officers arrived on the scene, they located a male with a gunshot wound. There is no information regarding his status at this time.
seehafernews.com
Brown County Woman Sentenced in Manitowoc Child Neglect Case
A Brown County woman has been sentenced in a child neglect case in Manitowoc. Holly A. Booher, whose permanent residence is listed as being in Green Bay, was previously found guilty due to a no-contest plea on two counts of Neglecting a Child – Harm Did Not Occur. Judge...
Fox11online.com
Two dogs seriously injure male after bite incident at park
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The community is being asked to help identify two dogs and their owner after a biting incident after a male was seriously injured. The incident happened at Emma Radandt Park near the playground on Flambeau St. around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the victim was playing when...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Who Threatens To Kill McDonald’s Employees and Police
Bail is set at $500 cash for a 29-year-old man accused of Threatening to kill McDonald’s employees and police last weekend because it took too long to make his food. Willie J. Perchado is charged with Making Terrorist Threats, Resisting An Officer, Possession of Marijuana and Disorderly Conduct. Manitowoc...
Catalytic Converters Stolen Off School Buses In Wisconsin Town
It has come down to this where thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of school buses. Hopefully, this is not going to become a trend around the country. Parents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin had to hustle to try to figure out how to get their kids to school today because some school buses had been disabled. All the catalytic converters had been stolen.
spectrumnews1.com
School bus fleet targeted for catalytic converters
OSHKOSH, Wis. — When you see it up close, it’s not overly impressive or flashy. Catalytic converter thefts are up in Wisconsin and across the nation. A school bus fleet was targeted in Oshkosh this week. Officials said keeping vehicles in fenced or well-lit areas may help deter...
