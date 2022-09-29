ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilion, NY

Former Remington Arms employee pleads guilty to embezzling over $38K

By Thad Randazzo
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zbpO_0iFdt5SG00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –  On Thursday, September 29th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a former Remington Arms employee pled guilty to embezzling assets from the labor union he was representing for almost four years.

Marcy man pleads guilty to Mailing Threatening Communication

On Wednesday, September 28 th , 38-year-old Jay Garnsey of Richfield Springs admitted that between late 2015 to December 2019, while employed by Remington Arms in Ilion, NY, and as the financial secretary of the union that represented its employees, he embezzled over $38,000 in union funds by submitting fraudulent reimbursement vouchers.

Garnsey is scheduled to be sentenced in the City of Utica on January 25th, 2023, before District Judge David N. Hurd. He has been ordered to repay the union $38,172.76 in restitution, faces up to five years in Federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of post-imprisonment supervision after he is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge man with unlawful imprisonment

REMSEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and aggravated family offense after an incident that occurred in Remsen on October 2nd. On Sunday, deputies arrived at a home in Remsen after receiving a call regarding a...
REMSEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richfield Springs, NY
City
New York City, NY
Marcy, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Utica, NY
City
Ilion, NY
Richfield Springs, NY
Government
City
Marcy, NY
Ilion, NY
Government
News 8 WROC

Oneida County Sheriff reports another false threat of mass harm

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another false threat of mass harm was made by a local area student while riding a school bus on September 30th. According to the Sheriff, around 3:20 pm on Friday, threats were made by a juvenile Madison High School student while riding a school […]
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Clinton man charged with DWI

A Clinton man was charged with DWI after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840. A Clinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840.
CLINTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Cicero man jailed in Oswego County after NY State Police say he set a gas station on fire

New York — A 32-year-old Cicero man, accused in a long list of crimes, is now being held in Oswego County jail. State Police say Kevin Somers allegedly started a fire in an abandoned gas station in the Town of West Monroe Thursday night, and is accused to intentionally starting a fire inside the building to stay warm. This drew a large response from law enforcement and firefighters. The building could not be saved afterwards.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Justice
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD give man DWI for driving wrong way on Route 840

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Clinton man has been arrested on DWI charges after allegedly driving down State Route 840 on October 1st in the wrong direction. Around 1:50 am on Saturday, a patrol officer observed a vehicle on the westbound...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
CAMILLUS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police arrested wanted man, had loaded illegal handgun

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old man was arrested at the Skyline Apartments for a wanted arrest. Syracuse Police then found he had a loaded illegal handgun. On September 24 around 5:52 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers say they were working a security detail at the Skyline Apartments building when they found the 22-year-old, Will Diaz. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remington Arms#Vouchers#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#Nexstar Media Inc
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police release name of homicide victim

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When police arrived, they located a 25-year-old male who was shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Big Frog 104

Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School

Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana. A letter...
ONEIDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy