“Coffee Table Books Live,” a new meet-the-author series of events hosted by the South Pasadena Arts Council (SPARC) and the South Pasadena Public Library, launches October 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Library Community Room, with a presentation by noted A-list session bassist Leland Sklar, whose book, “Everybody Loves Me,” featuring photos from his road tours, was inspired by his long career playing on hits by David Bowie, Ray Charles, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Hall & Oates, Jackson Browne, BB King, The Doors, and many, many other rock, R&B, and country music greats, in addition to his work in television and motion pictures.

