Read full article on original website
Related
South Pasadena News
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces 2023 Royal Court
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is proud to announce the seven members of the 2023 Royal Court presented by Citizens Business Bank. The 28 finalists were joined by friends, family and Tournament of Roses Members to announce the seven members of the Royal Court. The time-honored tradition brings nearly 200 people together to celebrate this iconic event, complete with the Pasadena City College Lancer Band.
South Pasadena News
South Pasadena Public Library | Author Talk With Leland Sklar
“Coffee Table Books Live,” a new meet-the-author series of events hosted by the South Pasadena Arts Council (SPARC) and the South Pasadena Public Library, launches October 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Library Community Room, with a presentation by noted A-list session bassist Leland Sklar, whose book, “Everybody Loves Me,” featuring photos from his road tours, was inspired by his long career playing on hits by David Bowie, Ray Charles, Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Hall & Oates, Jackson Browne, BB King, The Doors, and many, many other rock, R&B, and country music greats, in addition to his work in television and motion pictures.
Comments / 0