Reports: Migrant flights’ mysterious recruiter identified
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio has been identified by several media outlets as Perla H. Huerta, a former combat medic and U.S. Army counterintelligence agent living in Tampa.
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the latest high-court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. About 27% of Alabamians are Black, but they form a majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts.
Montana judge knocks down Republicans' tighter voting laws
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting in the state, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud that the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws ostensibly were targeting. The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification requirements on students...
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says
Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea late Monday following reports that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile that prompted Japanese officials to tell citizens to seek shelter. The missile test over Japan was North Korea’s most significant since January. Japan hasn’t issued a shelter warning for […]
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and possibly beyond.
