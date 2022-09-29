(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced changes to road closures are coming to the I-75 modernization project this weekend.Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, MDOT crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to 11 Mile road. The southbound service drive will also be closed from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696. MDOT officials say this closure will allow the City of Royal Oak to install a new watermain under the southbound service drive.This closure will remain in place until Sept. 1, 2023. From 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 through...

