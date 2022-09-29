Read full article on original website
Car hauler reportedly slams into I-94 overpass, causing traffic backups near Detroit Metro Airport
Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with big traffic trouble near Detroit Metro Airport Monday afternoon. WWJ traffic reported a crash involving a car hauler on northbound Merriman Road near I-94, affecting traffic trying to leave the airport via I-94.
Pickup driver's body crushed beyond recognition in fatal collision with tree
Bloomfield Township police are investigating a deadly, high-speed crash where the driver of a pickup truck struck a tree. The impact was so severe that even the driver’s sex cannot officially be determined without further examination.
Update: Changes coming to I-75 Modernization project in Oakland County this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced changes to road closures are coming to the I-75 modernization project this weekend.Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, MDOT crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to 11 Mile road. The southbound service drive will also be closed from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696. MDOT officials say this closure will allow the City of Royal Oak to install a new watermain under the southbound service drive.This closure will remain in place until Sept. 1, 2023. From 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 through...
ClickOnDetroit.com
24-year-old Novi man killed, 2 injured when car crosses median, crashes into tree at 3 a.m.
NOVI, Mich. – A 24-year-old passenger was killed and two others were injured when a car crossed the median and crashed into a tree overnight in Novi. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) in the area of Cranbrooke and Nilan drives in Novi. That’s just southwest of 10 Mile and Haggerty roads.
Major route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti reopens after 3-month closure
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A major route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti is again available to drivers after a three-month resurfacing project left it off-limits for most of the summer. The short section of Packard Road between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township, just outside Ann Arbor’s eastern...
2 dead after truck veers off road, crashes and erupts into flames on I-94 in Macomb County
All eastbound lanes of I-94 going through Macomb County were closed for several hours as police investigation a fiery crash that killed two people early Saturday morning.
Michigan firefighters find body in burning field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
24-year-old Novi man killed, 2 others injured, in drunk driving crash
A drunk driver struck a tree this morning, resulting in the death of a young Novi man who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle. Alcohol, along with speeding, was determined to be the main cause of the crash.
2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
Saline man hospitalized, van windows shattered after freeway shooting on I-94: MSP
A 31-year-old Saline man is recovering after being shot in the back while driving along I-94 late Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police have not released a possible motive.
Police shut down Ambassador Bridge on Canadian side due to suspicious package
According to Windsor Police, the canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge is being shut down due to a suspicious package being found in a vehicle there.
The Oakland Press
Man trapped under machinery, hospitalized in very serious condition
A 29-year-old man is in very serious condition at an area hospital after he became trapped under a road scraping machine at an excavating company in Commerce Township. The Commerce Township Fire Department responded to an emergency call at 8:30 am. Friday, Sept. 30 at Rousseaux Excavating, 1165 Ladd St., said Fire Chief Jim Dundas.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
Oakland County detectives believe man found shot in his vehicle early Monday was murdered
A homicide investigation is underway in Pontiac on Monday after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his car with an apparent gunshot wound.
Gas prices continue to rise across Michigan and experts say it may get worse
According to AAA, higher demand for gas with low supply and the fluctuated price of oil are the main reasons for the price hike.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road,...
fox2detroit.com
Great Lakes Water Authority says water from replaced pipe meets or surpasses all standards
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than six weeks after a massive water main that supplied water to thousands of Southeast Michigan homes and businesses, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says it expects normal operations to resume by next week. According to a press release from the GLWA, the...
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police fatally shoot man after mental health call
DETROIT – Detroit police fatally shot and killed a man after responding to a mental health call early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, Detroit police said they encountered a man armed with a knife. Police said a taser was used to subdue the man. That’s when the man was shot and killed.
Large police presence at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Township after shooting; suspect reportedly frequent customer
An investigation is underway in Bloomfield Township after a drive-by shooting at a deli left an employee injured. The suspect is reportedly a regular customer at Steve’s Deli.
