CBS Detroit

Update: Changes coming to I-75 Modernization project in Oakland County this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced changes to road closures are coming to the I-75 modernization project this weekend.Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, MDOT crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to 11 Mile road. The southbound service drive will also be closed from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696. MDOT officials say this closure will allow the City of Royal Oak to install a new watermain under the southbound service drive.This closure will remain in place until Sept. 1, 2023.       From 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 through...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan firefighters find body in burning field

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police fatally shoot man after mental health call

DETROIT – Detroit police fatally shot and killed a man after responding to a mental health call early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, Detroit police said they encountered a man armed with a knife. Police said a taser was used to subdue the man. That’s when the man was shot and killed.
DETROIT, MI

