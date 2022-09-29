Judge Orders Redrawing of State Assembly Districts for Next Year

A judge ruled Thursday that the Independent Redistricting Commission will have to redraw State Assembly lines next year for the 2024 election. The commission failed to agree last year on lines in other districts, and was eventually pushed aside before new maps were drawn by a single appointee.

The current Assembly maps will remain in effect for this year’s election. Both Congressional and State lines were redrawn earlier this year.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Laurence Love ruled that the commission would have until the beginning of December to draw lines, begin holding public hearings and then submit their proposal to the Legislature by April.