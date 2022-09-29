Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
No. 5 Picayune remains undefeated after road win
The Picayune Maroon Tide football team traveled to the doghouse residing the Vancleave Bulldogs and came out unscathed, winning 49-7. The Maroon Tide are ranked fifth in the state with a 6-0 season record. They are the top dog ranked first in Mississippi Division 5A. Score summary. Picayune received the...
Picayune Item
Hornets blow out the Tornadoes in district opener
The Poplarville Hornets football team stole a 42-0 win in Purvis Tornadoes territory this past Friday, Sept. 30. The win moves the Hornets’ season record to 5-1 and 1-0 in district. Score summary. The Hornets’ first touchdown came from an Avan Jarvis run for 13-yards. Poplarville’s second touchdown...
Picayune Item
Blue Devils suffer loss to the East Central
The Pearl River Central Blue Devils football team fell to the number 3 team in Mississippi Division 5A, the East Central Hornets, this past Friday. The 47-12 loss puts PRC 0-5 on the season. Score summary. Unlike previous Blue Devils games, PRC was able to score more than once last...
Picayune Item
Men’s Soccer game Friday canceled
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s men’s soccer game against ASA Miami set for Friday has been canceled. There will not be a makeup date. The Bulldogs entertain Northwest Mississippi on Tuesday at Perkinston. Kickoff at Bary Thrash Field is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.
Picayune Item
Burnham, Pickering named Bulldogs of the Week
PERKINSTON — Will Burnham and Morgan Pickering have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Burnham, a freshman from Jackson, won medalist at the Copiah-Lincoln Fall Invitational to lead No. 9 Gulf Coast to its second straight MACCC victory. He shot 1-under in Natchez, and the Bulldogs won by 18 shots.
Picayune Item
Pearl River volleyball falls in hard-fought road match
PINEVILLE, La. — The Pearl River Volleyball team wrapped up its road trip Saturday, taking on Louisiana Christian. The teams battled throughout the match with LCU holding on to late momentum in set five to defeat Pearl River 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 8-14). “Anytime to find yourself in...
Picayune Item
Pearl River men’s rodeo takes second at West Alabama
LIVINGSTON, Ala. — The Pearl River men’s rodeo team had a remarkable weekend at the West Alabama rodeo, earning 505 points for a second-place finish. The women’s team came up a bit short, finishing in seventh. “It was a really good rodeo for my men,” coach Frank...
Picayune Item
Jenny Satcher nets brace in No. 15 Pearl River’s win at Southwest
SUMMIT, Miss. — Sophomore midfielder Jenny Satcher (Hattiesburg) had a career game Saturday, netting a brace in No. 15 Pearl River’s 3-0 victory at Southwest. The two goals for Satcher were the first of her Wildcat career. The midfielder was forced to miss both the Spring and Fall 2021 seasons due to an injury and recovery.
WLOX
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. ‘It’s very exciting, but also bittersweet,” Lotts said. “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to work at WLOX. I...
Picayune Item
Frankie Arnold Gipson
Graveside Services for Arnold Gipson, age 91, of Picayune, MS who passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 in Biloxi, MS will be held Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:00 am at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Elder Neal Davis will officiate at the...
Jackson Free Press
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music
Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
Police: Louisiana man died jumping from Mississippi bridge during chase
A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said.
WLOX
First Swamp Pop Festival brings fun for families to Pass Christian
Pleasantly crisp and dry this week with hardly any rain. Click and watch the forecast video for details. A fresh fall feel continues this week with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly low humidity. Plus, maybe another cool front late this week. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Meet...
NOLA.com
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survives mishap with dog, customer
The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
Mississippi Press
Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
WLOX
First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
“Come back tomorrow”: Ponchatoula shootout wounds K-9 officer, leads to standoff with suspects
Three people were taken into custody after a shootout with deputies left a K9 officer wounded and a led to SWAT roll in Tangipahoa Parish.
Reckless driving stop leads to discovery of drugs and an outstanding warrant in Washington Parish
A man is behind bars after Washington Parish detectives say what started out as a stop for reckless driving led to an arrest and a list of other charges.
Picayune Item
After two year break Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival will be bigger than before
POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Poplarville will be treated to a sweet event this October as the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival (SMTF) hits downtown once again. The festival will take place on and around Poplarville’s Town Green over two days, Oct. 7 and 8. Whether sweet tea evokes happy memories...
