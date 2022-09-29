ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

NCDOT launching Operation Crash Reduction to crack down on speeding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State law enforcement agencies will be encouraging motorists to slow down from Oct. 3-9, as part of a special speeding enforcement effort named “Operation Crash Reduction.”. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the operation is a new initiative for North Carolina law enforcement to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WITN

Weather conditions suspend ferry routes

VARIOUS COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) -High winds and rough seas have suspended ferry routes across Eastern Carolina. The Hatteras-Ocracoke and Currituck-Knotts Island routes have suspended operations due to weather conditions. The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry suspension ends Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. while the Currituck-Knotts Island suspension ends Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Do you...
ENVIRONMENT
islandfreepress.org

Coastal Storm Warning in effect; N.C. Highway 12 clear and open on Monday morning

A developing low pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast is forecast to move slowly over the next 36-48 hours and produce strong winds, large seas, dangerous shore break, and coastal flooding across the Outer Banks, per an update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. A Coastal Flood Warning...
ENVIRONMENT
charlottemagazine.com

TRAVEL: Traversing North Carolina Via Train

I’d been on the train for about eight hours when the Larry David lookalike next to me pulled a chicken-salad sandwich from his overstuffed black backpack. Within a few minutes, I added “chicken salad” to my list of foods people should never, ever consume on shared transportation. The smell of cold chicken and raw onions in an enclosed space was bad enough, but he proceeded to smear mayo everywhere: the seat, his pants, his cheeks. He tore a sheet of paper from his notebook and wiped his face and hands. It didn’t help.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
Travel Maven

View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this North Carolina Train Ride

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the gorgeous Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
cbs17

After 7 hours I-95 northbound just south of Benson reopens

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 95 near Benson for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, officials and the NCDOT said. The southbound lanes later reopened but the northbound lanes remained closed for seven hours at exit 77, which is...
BENSON, NC
WECT

Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian

State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian. New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active:...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
JONES COUNTY, NC

