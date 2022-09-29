Read full article on original website
After Ian, North Carolina coast braces for ‘major’ flooding 3 days this week
"Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone from tomorrow morning through Wednesday," officials warned.
2,000 gallons of fuel spill in North Carolina, officials say
Heavy rains pushed the spill beyond the Business U.S. 70 corridor.
WITN
NCDOT launching Operation Crash Reduction to crack down on speeding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State law enforcement agencies will be encouraging motorists to slow down from Oct. 3-9, as part of a special speeding enforcement effort named “Operation Crash Reduction.”. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the operation is a new initiative for North Carolina law enforcement to...
WITN
Weather conditions suspend ferry routes
VARIOUS COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) -High winds and rough seas have suspended ferry routes across Eastern Carolina. The Hatteras-Ocracoke and Currituck-Knotts Island routes have suspended operations due to weather conditions. The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry suspension ends Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. while the Currituck-Knotts Island suspension ends Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Do you...
islandfreepress.org
Coastal Storm Warning in effect; N.C. Highway 12 clear and open on Monday morning
A developing low pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast is forecast to move slowly over the next 36-48 hours and produce strong winds, large seas, dangerous shore break, and coastal flooding across the Outer Banks, per an update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. A Coastal Flood Warning...
charlottemagazine.com
TRAVEL: Traversing North Carolina Via Train
I’d been on the train for about eight hours when the Larry David lookalike next to me pulled a chicken-salad sandwich from his overstuffed black backpack. Within a few minutes, I added “chicken salad” to my list of foods people should never, ever consume on shared transportation. The smell of cold chicken and raw onions in an enclosed space was bad enough, but he proceeded to smear mayo everywhere: the seat, his pants, his cheeks. He tore a sheet of paper from his notebook and wiped his face and hands. It didn’t help.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this North Carolina Train Ride
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the gorgeous Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
cbs17
After 7 hours I-95 northbound just south of Benson reopens
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 95 near Benson for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, officials and the NCDOT said. The southbound lanes later reopened but the northbound lanes remained closed for seven hours at exit 77, which is...
WECT
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian. New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active:...
Power crews restore most power in the Triangle; less than 4K without electricity statewide
Power crews are working diligently to get power restored to all customers.
PHOTOS: Ian storm winds damage North Carolina Zoo, cleanup efforts close zoo for weekend
Much like many others in North Carolina, NC Zoo rangers find themselves cleaning and picking up debris from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
WLOS.com
Cool, breezy Saturday in store for WNC after Ian; Federal emergency aid approved for NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After making its dangerous trip across Cuba, Florida, then South Carolina, Ian downgraded from a category 1 hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone by Friday evening. Remnants from the storm will bring mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures, patchy drizzle or spotty showers and breezy conditions to Western North Carolina.
North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
Bay News 9
'Dodged a bullet': Here's the scene in southeast N.C. after Hurricane Ian
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 50 miles south of the southern-most tip of North Carolina. But the storm was still strong enough here to bring down branches, topple some trees and push the water up from the sound into the street. "We dodged a...
36,000 in North Carolina still without power after Ian
In total, the Triangle saw nearly 24 straight hours of rain and heavy winds, according to the CBS 17 Storm Team.
