ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestwood, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Court vacates 8 more convictions tied to disgraced ex-Chicago cop

CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office announced Monday that a judge vacated eight more convictions tied to notorious former Chicago police sergeant Ronald Watts. Foxx’s office filed the motions as part of an ongoing misconduct review into Watts. “In a statement Monday, Foxx...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say

A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
City
Crestwood, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Lexington, IL
Crestwood, IL
Government
KCJJ

Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check

A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
CORALVILLE, IA
howafrica.com

Chicago To Pay $9M To Man Wrongfully Imprisoned For 25 Years

A Chicago man, who spent 25 years in prison after he was allegedly coerced to falsely confess to a murder he says he did not commit, will be paid $9 million by the City Council. According to WTTW, the investigation into the 1991 shooting death of Edward Porter – for which Patrick Prince was convicted – was overseen by a Chicago Police detective accused of usually framing suspects.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Bribery#Politics Local#Safe Speed
WGN News

Evanston man charged with robbing 2 USPS postal carriers: police

EVANSTON, Ill — An Evanston man was charged with robbing two USPS postal carriers. Earlier this week, police issued a warning after two postal workers were robbed. The most recent incident happened just before noon Tuesday in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue. Arriving officers learned a carrier was robbed and assaulted. One day earlier, around […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court

CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wcsjnews.com

Morris Woman Accused of Slamming Dog Into Deck

The Morris Police Department arrested a woman for animal cruelty and obstructing a police officer. Morris Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Jessie Cain, 29, of Morris is accused of lifting a dog above her head and slamming it into the deck at her house on Country Squire Court around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28th.
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley

CHICAGO - A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night. Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. A man began shooting and one of the women was hit. The man and the other...
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Accused Major Drug Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co.

The Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad with the assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a major drug dealer on Old Stage Road in Morris on September 27th. Trevor Sokolinski, 24, of Morris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering more than 900 grams of Ecstasy, a Super Class X felony; Manufacturing and Delivering between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class two felony; Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a class three felony and three counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, all class four felonies.
MORRIS, IL
WGN News

U of Chicago police issue alert after 5 robberies near campus

CHICAGO — University of Chicago police put out an alert about five off campus robberies that happened in a six-hour span Thursday that all shared similar details. The first incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 53rd Street. A person walking to their car in an off-campus parking lot was approached […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy