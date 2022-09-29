Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Related
Court vacates 8 more convictions tied to disgraced ex-Chicago cop
CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office announced Monday that a judge vacated eight more convictions tied to notorious former Chicago police sergeant Ronald Watts. Foxx’s office filed the motions as part of an ongoing misconduct review into Watts. “In a statement Monday, Foxx...
4 arrested after counterfeit bill used at West Lafayette grocery store
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette arrested four people after they were alerted of a woman trying to use a counterfeit bill at a local grocery store. According to the West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD), a woman tried to make a purchase with the fake money at an Aldi store on Sagamore Parkway […]
Chicago police investigating crime spree involving violent attempted carjacking, armed robberies
Between the overnight hours of 1 and 4 a.m., police say there were 12 similar incidents in five different police districts.
cwbchicago.com
Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say
A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCJJ
Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check
A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
howafrica.com
Chicago To Pay $9M To Man Wrongfully Imprisoned For 25 Years
A Chicago man, who spent 25 years in prison after he was allegedly coerced to falsely confess to a murder he says he did not commit, will be paid $9 million by the City Council. According to WTTW, the investigation into the 1991 shooting death of Edward Porter – for which Patrick Prince was convicted – was overseen by a Chicago Police detective accused of usually framing suspects.
cwbchicago.com
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
Cook Co. judge approves $100M class action settlement against Google
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of Illinois residents will get a check from Google after a Cook County judge approved a $100 million class action settlement.Those who filed claims will receive about $154 each. The payout settles a lawsuit over Google's face grouping tool. The plaintiffs argued the tool violated Illinois privacy laws.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Garfield Park crash: 1 killed, driver in custody after ignoring CPD unit, officials say
A driver ignored a CPD unit before hitting another vehicle, resulting in a deadly crash on the West Side, officials said.
Evanston man charged with robbing 2 USPS postal carriers: police
EVANSTON, Ill — An Evanston man was charged with robbing two USPS postal carriers. Earlier this week, police issued a warning after two postal workers were robbed. The most recent incident happened just before noon Tuesday in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue. Arriving officers learned a carrier was robbed and assaulted. One day earlier, around […]
‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court
CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman charged in fatal domestic-related stabbing in West Englewood, police say
Police called the stabbing a domestic-related incident.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Woman Accused of Slamming Dog Into Deck
The Morris Police Department arrested a woman for animal cruelty and obstructing a police officer. Morris Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Jessie Cain, 29, of Morris is accused of lifting a dog above her head and slamming it into the deck at her house on Country Squire Court around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28th.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab burglars armed with hammers steal jewelry, threaten employee at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills
VERNON HILLS, Ill. - Authorities are looking for two male suspects who smashed a display case at a jewelry store and stole items Monday at a mall in west suburban Vernon Hills. About 11:26 a.m., the suspects entered Z Fine Jewelry at Hawthorn Mall and smashed a display case with...
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley
CHICAGO - A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night. Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. A man began shooting and one of the women was hit. The man and the other...
Joliet Shooting: Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.
wcsjnews.com
Accused Major Drug Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co.
The Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad with the assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a major drug dealer on Old Stage Road in Morris on September 27th. Trevor Sokolinski, 24, of Morris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering more than 900 grams of Ecstasy, a Super Class X felony; Manufacturing and Delivering between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class two felony; Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a class three felony and three counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, all class four felonies.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot dead in Roseland within hours of another murder on same block
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood only hours after another man was shot and killed on the same block. Police say officers found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in the 300 block of West 110th Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. The victim was shot...
U of Chicago police issue alert after 5 robberies near campus
CHICAGO — University of Chicago police put out an alert about five off campus robberies that happened in a six-hour span Thursday that all shared similar details. The first incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 53rd Street. A person walking to their car in an off-campus parking lot was approached […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1