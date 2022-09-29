Read full article on original website
Burnham, Pickering named Bulldogs of the Week
PERKINSTON — Will Burnham and Morgan Pickering have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Burnham, a freshman from Jackson, won medalist at the Copiah-Lincoln Fall Invitational to lead No. 9 Gulf Coast to its second straight MACCC victory. He shot 1-under in Natchez, and the Bulldogs won by 18 shots.
Pearl River men’s rodeo takes second at West Alabama
LIVINGSTON, Ala. — The Pearl River men’s rodeo team had a remarkable weekend at the West Alabama rodeo, earning 505 points for a second-place finish. The women’s team came up a bit short, finishing in seventh. “It was a really good rodeo for my men,” coach Frank...
Pearl River volleyball falls in hard-fought road match
PINEVILLE, La. — The Pearl River Volleyball team wrapped up its road trip Saturday, taking on Louisiana Christian. The teams battled throughout the match with LCU holding on to late momentum in set five to defeat Pearl River 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 8-14). “Anytime to find yourself in...
Jenny Satcher nets brace in No. 15 Pearl River’s win at Southwest
SUMMIT, Miss. — Sophomore midfielder Jenny Satcher (Hattiesburg) had a career game Saturday, netting a brace in No. 15 Pearl River’s 3-0 victory at Southwest. The two goals for Satcher were the first of her Wildcat career. The midfielder was forced to miss both the Spring and Fall 2021 seasons due to an injury and recovery.
Men’s Soccer game Friday canceled
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s men’s soccer game against ASA Miami set for Friday has been canceled. There will not be a makeup date. The Bulldogs entertain Northwest Mississippi on Tuesday at Perkinston. Kickoff at Bary Thrash Field is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.
No. 5 Picayune remains undefeated after road win
The Picayune Maroon Tide football team traveled to the doghouse residing the Vancleave Bulldogs and came out unscathed, winning 49-7. The Maroon Tide are ranked fifth in the state with a 6-0 season record. They are the top dog ranked first in Mississippi Division 5A. Score summary. Picayune received the...
Blue Devils suffer loss to the East Central
The Pearl River Central Blue Devils football team fell to the number 3 team in Mississippi Division 5A, the East Central Hornets, this past Friday. The 47-12 loss puts PRC 0-5 on the season. Score summary. Unlike previous Blue Devils games, PRC was able to score more than once last...
Hornets blow out the Tornadoes in district opener
The Poplarville Hornets football team stole a 42-0 win in Purvis Tornadoes territory this past Friday, Sept. 30. The win moves the Hornets’ season record to 5-1 and 1-0 in district. Score summary. The Hornets’ first touchdown came from an Avan Jarvis run for 13-yards. Poplarville’s second touchdown...
Clubs return to Pearl River Central High
Hosting their first club rush in three years, PRCHS students had the opportunity to join a variety of clubs last week. From Science Olympiad to Dungeons and Dragons, PRCHS offered over 13 clubs at the high school throughout the week of September 12th. “I’m thrilled; I cannot wait for Friday,”...
Frankie Arnold Gipson
Graveside Services for Arnold Gipson, age 91, of Picayune, MS who passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 in Biloxi, MS will be held Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:00 am at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Elder Neal Davis will officiate at the...
VFDs get grant to purchase AEDs
Coast Electric Power Association awarded a grant in the amount of $9,600 through its subsidiary Coast Connect to be distributed evenly through three local volunteer fire departments to purchase automated external defibrillators for each department. The grant will provide $3,200 to the North Central, Steephollow and Amackertown Volunteer Fire Departments.
Picayune woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juvenile
A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.
