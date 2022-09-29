Read full article on original website
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NBC Sports
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
NBC Sports
Broncos will sign Latavius Murray off Saints’ practice squad
The Broncos are signing Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. On Sunday, Denver lost running back Javonte Williams for the season with a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee. His injury left the Broncos with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone on the active roster, with Devine Ozigbo on the practice squad.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson has a right shoulder injury
The Broncos didn’t practice on Monday. Because they play on Thursday night, the Broncos are required to disclose any injuries, along with whether and to what extent the injured players would have practiced. If there had been practice. If there had been practice, quarterback Russell Wilson would have been...
NBC Sports
Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year
DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: I don’t care that the fans are booing, we’re going to figure it out
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled through an ugly game in today’s loss to the Cardinals, and the fans in Carolina rained boos down on him late in the game. But Mayfield says he doesn’t care about that. Maygfield said after the game that he’s upset the Panthers lost,...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Jaguars predictions for Week 4
Reuben Frank (2-1) This is what Doug Pederson does best. He takes on chaos and provides order. He inherits a lost cause and gives them hope. When he arrived in Philly, he took over a team that had fallen to pieces in Chip Kelly’s third season, and within two years there was a parade up Broad Street. This time he’s picking up the pieces of a different college coach, but so far the result is similar. Dramatic improvement. The Jaguars believe in Pederson, and they’ve responded to the culture he’s building. Jacksonville is 2-1 for the first time since 2018, Trevor Lawrence has made a quantum leap in Year 2, and the Jags’ defense has allowed only five touchdowns in three games. All of a sudden, the Jags aren’t a pushover. That said, the Eagles aren’t losing to this team. They’ll need to play closer to 60 minutes than 30 minutes, but the Eagles are rolling right now on both sides of the ball, and they’re not going to let up against their former coach. Tough game. Fascinating matchup.
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good
Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
NBC Sports
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break
When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
NBC Sports
Bears cut Michael Badgley
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive. We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”
NBC Sports
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
NBC Sports
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
NBC Sports
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 5 Early Waiver Targets (2022)
Here are some notable names from Sunday’s early slate! As always, measure your waiver wire zeal with considerations of how large your league is and your roster construction. Why is Mattison available in more than 50% of leagues? Rostering Dalvin Cook and not Mattison is as close to fantasy football masochism as you can get. Even if you don’t roster Cook, if you’re in a 10-team league or larger, you should find a way to get Mattison on your roster if he’s available.
NBC Sports
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
NBC Sports
Bills fans spearhead effort to donate to Tua Tagovailoa’s foundation
Bills fans have spearheaded an effort to donate to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s foundation after his scary injury on Thursday night. Almost immediately after Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals, social media accounts affiliated with #BillsMafia began urging pledges to the Tua Foundation, which supports health and wellness of young people. In less than 24 hours, the Tua Foundation received more than 1,000 donations.
NBC Sports
Peyton: Jimmy G got 'lucky' on Deebo's explosive TD
In the second quarter of the 49ers' clash against the Los Angeles Rams, receiver Deebo Samuel caught a five-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and took care of the rest himself. Samuel dashed 52 yards to the end zone for a 57-yard score, San Francisco's longest offensive play of the young 2022 NFL season.
NBC Sports
Saquon Barkley: When I saw Tyrod Taylor go down, I realized I was up next at QB
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: This way of winning is not sustainable
The Packers got a win on Sunday when Mason Crosby hit a game-winning field goal in overtime, but the postgame mood was not a totally celebratory one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers posted the lowest passer rating in a half in his career in the first half of Sunday’s game...
