NBC Sports
Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year
DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
NBC Sports
Watch Brady's (final?) mic'd up message for Mahomes after Bucs-Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes finally pulled even with Tom Brady on Sunday -- in one aspect, anyway. The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," bringing Mahomes' overall record against Brady to 3-3. Brady won his first two games against Mahomes as a member of...
NBC Sports
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: This way of winning is not sustainable
The Packers got a win on Sunday when Mason Crosby hit a game-winning field goal in overtime, but the postgame mood was not a totally celebratory one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers posted the lowest passer rating in a half in his career in the first half of Sunday’s game...
NBC Sports
Wentz smashes water bottle, not tablet, after frustrating series
Carson Wentz got the memo from the NFL: do NOT smash Microsoft Surface tablets, no matter how mad you are. Wentz was frustrated during what ended up being Washington’s 25-10 loss at Dallas in Week 4. Towards the end of the first quarter, he sat on the bench to review some film from the offense and… didn’t like what he saw. He threw his Gatorade bottle down furiously — which would be bad, except for the fact that if he had smashed the object in his other hand, he very well could’ve been fined.
NBC Sports
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break
When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
NBC Sports
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
NBC Sports
Is Odell Beckham Jr. in play for the Giants?
The Rams keep waiting and waiting and waiting to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. There continues to be a chance that they’ll wait too long. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday night that OBJ has visited with the Giants. In a subsequent tweet, however, she seemed to retreat from characterizing it as an official visit.
NBC Sports
Christian Wilkins fined for play Josh Allen ripped off Wilkins’ helmet
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was penalized for ripping off Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins‘ helmet after a sack. Allen pleaded his case to officials, pointing to his groin. Allen said in his postgame interview that “there were some things that [I] didn’t appreciate going on” during the pile. A...
NBC Sports
Saquon Barkley: When I saw Tyrod Taylor go down, I realized I was up next at QB
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the...
NBC Sports
Bears cut Michael Badgley
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive. We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”
NBC Sports
Broncos will sign Latavius Murray off Saints’ practice squad
The Broncos are signing Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. On Sunday, Denver lost running back Javonte Williams for the season with a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee. His injury left the Broncos with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone on the active roster, with Devine Ozigbo on the practice squad.
NBC Sports
The one thing that really makes the Eagles special
Nick Sirianni knew this was coming. He just didn’t know when. And he did everything possible to get his team ready for it. The Eagles beat the Vikings by 17 and the Commanders by 16. Even the opener in Detroit was a two-possession game until the final minutes, and the Eagles were never really in danger of losing.
NBC Sports
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
NBC Sports
Who is Patriots' emergency QB with Jakobi Meyers out?
Jakobi Meyers is the New England Patriots' "break glass in case of emergency" quarterback. But who takes over that role when Meyers is unable to take the field?. Patriots fans found themselves asking that very question on Sunday when Meyers was inactive due to a knee injury and backup QB Brian Hoyer exited with a head injury. Someone new would have had to step up if rookie third-string QB Bailey Zappe went down.
NBC Sports
Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
NBC Sports
Kittle, Shanahan enjoyed Wagner's vicious hit on protestor
The best hit during the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night didn't happen during game action. Late in the first half, a protester ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium with a lit flare spewing pink smoke. As stadium security chased after the man, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner stepped off the Los Angeles sideline and crushed the intruder, allowing security to take him into custody.
NBC Sports
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good
Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
NBC Sports
Brian Hoyer injured, Bailey Zappe in at quarterback for Patriots
The Patriots are down to their third-string quarterback. With starter Mac Jones out because of a high-ankle sprain suffered last week, Brian Hoyer got the start for New England today. But Hoyer was injured on a sack in the first quarter and walked to the locker room, and now rookie Bailey Zappe is in at quarterback.
