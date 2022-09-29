ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Rescuers rush to save swimmer a mile from nearest lifeguard, California officials say

By Maddie Capron
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A man was swimming a mile from the nearest lifeguard tower when he started to struggle off the California coast, officials said.

California State Parks’ San Diego Coast District lifeguards rushed to help the man on Sunday, Sept. 25 after receiving a call about a possible swimmer in distress, officials told McClatchy News.

The caller said the man had been near Torrey Pines State Beach, about 1 mile south of the nearest lifeguard station.

“Upon finding the swimmer, via rescue watercraft, San Diego City Lifeguards transported the patient to the Lifeguard Tower 2 at Torrey Pines State Beach, where State Parks and additional medical response personnel awaited,” State Parks officials told McClatchy News in an email.

Rescuers gave the man “every medical treatment available in the field,” but he did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified the swimmer as a man in his late 60s, but they did not disclose his name. The incident is still under investigation, State Parks said.

Torrey Pines is a popular destination for swimming, surfing and fishing, officials said. The beach stretches over 4 miles from Del Mar to sandstone cliffs.

The state beach is about 20 miles north of San Diego.

Property owner discovers mysterious human remains in his Colorado field, deputies say

Man carrying toddler into Montana lake drowns after getting stuck in mud, cops say

Waves off the California coast are glowing neon blue, video shows. What’s happening?

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
State
Colorado State
City
Del Mar, CA
State
Montana State
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
InsideClimate News

Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
CLEARLAKE, CA
touropia.com

15 Free Things to Do in San Diego, California

Fittingly nicknamed ‘America’s Finest City’, sunny San Diego is a lovely place to spend some time. Located alongside the glittering waters of the Pacific, it has a wealth of incredible nature spots and beautiful beaches lying right on its doorstep. Now the second-largest city in the state,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Rescuers#Accident#California State Parks#Mcclatchy News
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day

The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Accidents
San Diego weekly Reader

Imperial Beach says time's up for Miramar Mobile Home & RV Park

Imperial Beach has fought oil companies, cross border pollution, the San Diego Association of Governments – who's afraid of a mobile home park?. "We've gone out on a limb before," said Councilmember Ed Spriggs last week, as the city discussed what to do about the Miramar Mobile Home & RV Park, where tenants say they face unfair evictions and other problems like, for some, an unusual requirement to move out every six months for at least a few days.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
indiacurrents.com

Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse

The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

36K+
Followers
698
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy