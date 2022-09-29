Rescuers rush to save swimmer a mile from nearest lifeguard, California officials say

A man was swimming a mile from the nearest lifeguard tower when he started to struggle off the California coast, officials said.

California State Parks’ San Diego Coast District lifeguards rushed to help the man on Sunday, Sept. 25 after receiving a call about a possible swimmer in distress, officials told McClatchy News.

The caller said the man had been near Torrey Pines State Beach, about 1 mile south of the nearest lifeguard station.

“Upon finding the swimmer, via rescue watercraft, San Diego City Lifeguards transported the patient to the Lifeguard Tower 2 at Torrey Pines State Beach, where State Parks and additional medical response personnel awaited,” State Parks officials told McClatchy News in an email.

Rescuers gave the man “every medical treatment available in the field,” but he did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified the swimmer as a man in his late 60s, but they did not disclose his name. The incident is still under investigation, State Parks said.

Torrey Pines is a popular destination for swimming, surfing and fishing, officials said. The beach stretches over 4 miles from Del Mar to sandstone cliffs.

The state beach is about 20 miles north of San Diego.

