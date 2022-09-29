Gas prices surpass $6 in Sacramento area and California as nationwide cost also climbs

Fuel prices continued to climb in the Sacramento area and California this week as the average cost for regular gasoline surpassed $6 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

The statewide average gas price on Thursday was $6.18, which represents a 67 cent increase from a week ago; 91 cent jump from a month ago, according to AAA’s gas prices data . California’s highest average cost was $6.43 reached on June 14.

The cost of regular gas in Sacramento County surpassed the $6 mark overnight, when it climbed 15 cents from Wednesday to Thursday to an average cost of $6.13 per gallon, according to AAA. The county reached a high average cost of $6.44 on June 13.

The Yolo County area saw a similar gas price jump from $5.37 a week ago to $6.13 Thursday. The Yuba City average cost remained under $6 Thursday; but regular gasoline there also climbed from $5.23 a week ago.

The national average for regular gas also rose this week as Hurricane Ian pounded communities in Florida and displaced residents. AAA said the hurricane’s full effect is unknown, but gasoline distribution could be limited in affected areas due to a lack of electricity and flooded roads and highways.

California had the steepest increase over the past week. Oregon, which had the second highest jump in prices, climbed 59 cents; Washington had a 53-cent spike. AAA reported that Energy Information Administration data showed gas demand increased nationwide last week while total domestic gasoline stocks decreased.

“Higher gasoline demand amid tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average,” AAA said. “If demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the weekend.”