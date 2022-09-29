Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS' The Never Game Pilot

In what would be her first series regular role since Major Crimes , Mary McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley in CBS’ The Never Game drama pilot.

The adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s 2019 novel follows Colter Shaw (played by This Is Us alum Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family.

Speaking of which… McDonnell will play Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong and uncompromising mother, our sister site Deadline reports.

Having raised her three children on the remote California compound where her husband took them before his mysterious death, Mary now represents “the emotional center of Colter’s restless life,” while holding “the key to the secrets of his past.”

McDonnell most recently appeared on TV in ABC’s short-lived Rebel , and will be seen playing Madeline Usher in Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher .

Hartley also serves as an executive producer on the prospective series with This Is Us EP Ken Olin, who will direct the pilot.

“I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” Hartley said in a statement released when the pilot commitment was first announced. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

What do you think about Justin Hartley trading Mandy Moore for new mom Mary McDonnell?