CEO of Langhorne-Based Nonprofit Hopes to Improve the Lives of Those Who Need the Most Help

The CEO hopes to improve the lives of Bucks County residents through her nonprofit's work. Image via Family Service Association of Bucks County

Julie Dees, CEO of Family Service Association of Bucks County, is working hard on helping improve the lives of community members who need it the most, writes Claudine Wolk for the Bucks Happening.

Dees was herself once a single mother of two who had to deal with the heart-wrenching choice of paying for food or paying bills. Thankfully, she had a strong support system in her friends, family, and church community who helped her bridge that gap.

However, she was always aware that not everyone has that safety net. Years later, after completing a Master’s Degree in Psychology, she remained focused on the needs of others. So when the opportunity to join the leadership team at Family Service Association of Bucks County presented itself, she was happy to accept.

Currently, she is working on advancing the Harm Reduction Approach at Family Service.

“I am extremely proud of the work Family Service is doing to advance Harm Reduction as a philosophy of care across all our programs and to bring this model of care into the mainstream throughout Bucks County,” she said.