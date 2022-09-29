ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

CEO of Langhorne-Based Nonprofit Hopes to Improve the Lives of Those Who Need the Most Help

 4 days ago

The CEO hopes to improve the lives of Bucks County residents through her nonprofit's work.Image via Family Service Association of Bucks County

Julie Dees, CEO of Family Service Association of Bucks County, is working hard on helping improve the lives of community members who need it the most, writes Claudine Wolk for the Bucks Happening.

Dees was herself once a single mother of two who had to deal with the heart-wrenching choice of paying for food or paying bills. Thankfully, she had a strong support system in her friends, family, and church community who helped her bridge that gap.

However, she was always aware that not everyone has that safety net. Years later, after completing a Master’s Degree in Psychology, she remained focused on the needs of others. So when the opportunity to join the leadership team at Family Service Association of Bucks County presented itself, she was happy to accept.

Currently, she is working on advancing the Harm Reduction Approach at Family Service.

“I am extremely proud of the work Family Service is doing to advance Harm Reduction as a philosophy of care across all our programs and to bring this model of care into the mainstream throughout Bucks County,” she said.

Read more about Julie Dees in the Bucks Happening.

City
Gap, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
NorthEast Times

Dr. Oz visits local church

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Sunday night visited Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries, 6632 Bustleton Ave. in Castor Gardens. The event took place on the church’s 13th anniversary. Oz met with the Rev. Maggie Bellevue, the pastor, along with a roundtable of people that includes other pastors,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

See Which Four Private High Schools in Bucks County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023

Bucks County is home to four of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown-Based Firm Launches New Skincare Company, Run By Former Johnson & Johnson Scientist

The Doylestown company is selling skincare products that contain wholesome ingredients. In collaboration with a major health and beauty company in Doylestown, a local couple has just launched their own skincare company. Lisa Dukart wrote about the new company for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Sanjay Batra, a former pharmaceutical scientist...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
chescotimes.com

Hundreds gather at OUTFest to support the LGBTQIA+ community

WEST CHESTER — Hundreds of Chester County residents gathered Saturday at the Chester County History Center for a rally in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. The event featured local elected officials, community leaders, and local advocates. The rally was held in response to the cancellation of a planned OUTFest street festival due to hate filled emails sent to West Chester Borough Council. The rally filled the History Center to capacity, causing some attendees to participate from outside.
WEST CHESTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities

In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week. GIANT will be hosting a series of Community Celebrations at their stores this month, with their next one being held in Bucks County this Wednesday. The celebrations are to mark Hispanic Heritage month, where the chain will celebrate their customers and employees that make them a part of the community.
MORRISVILLE, PA
DELCO.Today

See Which 7 Private Delco High Schools Made Top 50 in PA for 2023

Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
beckersasc.com

11 universities that produce the wealthiest alumni

A fourth of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S. in 2022 went to one of 11 universities, with the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) producing the highest number of wealthy alumni, according to an article published Oct. 2 by Forbes. Eleven universities that produce the most billionaires:. Note: Two universities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Park Just Re-Opened and Is Dedicated To All Children of All Abilities

The Miracle League of Northampton Township recently celebrated the reopening of the Miracle League Playground at the Northampton Township Municipal Park in Churchville, writes Dino Ciliberti for the Patch. The non-profit that supports more than 250 individuals with disabilities across Bucks County and neighboring communities through its high-quality facilities and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
