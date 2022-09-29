ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Garrison Mathews Maintains Underdog Mentality In Second Season With Rockets

By Coty M. Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQOaJ_0iFdrcES00

Despite having a secure roster spot entering training camp, Garrison Mathews' mindset will not change amid his second season with the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — Tuesday made a full calendar year since Garrison Mathews signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics. Mathews signed with the franchise with the aspirations of making the Celtics' regular-season roster during training camp.

A month later, the Celtics waived Mathews, which resulted in the Houston Rockets claiming the sharpshooter. When the Rockets opened training camp inside the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Mathews had an opportunity to experience life entering the new season as part of a core unit.

"It was a tough journey not knowing where my next home could be," Mathews said. "It took a lot of work, but thankfully I found a home here. It's been great."

Mathews was an unsung hero for the Rockets during the 2021-22 season. An unsung hero who signed a four-year contract worth $8 million in December.

His addition added toughness to the Rockets. And nine days after coach Stephen Silas integrated Mathews into the lineup, his on-court contributions helped the organization win a season-best seven consecutive games. Mathews averaged 16.1 points on 44.8 percent 3-point shooting during the streak.

Mathews will play a significant role in helping the Rockets improve their record during the 2022-23 campaign.

With the exception of a surprising trade, Mathews will reclaim his position as an important part of Silas’ rotation, but as a player who will bear more responsibilities next season.

He spent the bulk of the summer in Houston participating in the team's offseason workout program , where he emphasized enhancing his play on defense while improving his strength.

But despite having a solidified roster spot, Mathews will sustain the same mentality that led to him defying the odds as an undrafted prospect in 2019.

"My mentality has always been trying to prove myself," Mathews said. "I will continue to go out there and try to play the best I can — regardless of my contract. That's important to me and trying to be as consistent as I can."

