Chelsea Joins Host Of European Teams To Try Sign Chilean Wonder Kid

By Connor Dossi-White
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

Chelsea set their sights on Dario Osorio to be their next youthful star.

18-year-old Dario Osorio is said to be the next best player to come out of Chile, already making a name for himself at a senior level.

Osorio plays out in the Primera Divison for U De Chile, scoring six goals for the Chilean club this season, helping the side to fourth place as it stands.

The youngster has already seen international call-ups after impressing at club-level football, getting minutes in two international friendlies.

IMAGO / Photosport

Due to his recent success, Osorio has attracted clubs across Europe for the youngster's signature.

According to 90Min , Premier League teams such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton, Brentford, Leicester City and Wolves have all expressed their interest to try signing Osorio.

Europen teams have also joined in on the action, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Lyon and Inter Milan all joining the various English clubs in bringing in this talented 18-year-old.

However, local reports out of Chile believe that the West midlands club Wolves has won the race to sign Osorio but there has been no confirmation from either side confirming this.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

After impressing the Chilean fan base, Marseille winger and former Arsenal player Alexis Sanchez has shared his thoughts on the rising youngster.

“Dario Osorio has a lot of personalities and that's important like Gary or Vidal once had. You need personality to play for the national team, and he has it."

Osorio is set to finish the season off with U De Chile as they look to push into the Copa Libertadores qualification positions.

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

