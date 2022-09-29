Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
recordpatriot.com
Midland Public Schools board candidates respond to questions
Editor's Note: For print publication, the Midland Public Schools board of education questionnaire will be published in a series of four stories. The remaining parts will be featured in Tuesday’s edition of the Midland Daily News. Candidates for three open seats on the Midland Public Schools board of education...
recordpatriot.com
Caseville DPW: Water is getting clearer after flushing
Residents of Caseville and the surrounding area has been dealing with discolored water for the last few months, but the department of public works is excited to see improvements in the water as of Monday, Oct. 3. DPW Supervisor Troy Hartz explained that in its inspection in the morning of...
recordpatriot.com
Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
