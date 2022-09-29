Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against DA Who Allegedly Sent ‘Sex and Murder Videos’ of 17-Year-Old Bianca Devins to the Media

Read full article on original website
Mom and Dad Face Murder Charges in 8-Year-Old’s Death After Failed Civil Suit Claimed Ohio Coroner ‘Damaged and Sullied’ Their Reputations
A mother and father are facing a slew of murder and related charges after mounting a failed legal effort to fight an Ohio coroner’s determination that their 8-year-old son died by homicide several years ago. According to jail records reviewed by Law&Crime and local reports, John Snyder II, 51,...
‘Your Parole Officer Hasn’t Even Been Born Yet,’ Sentencing Judge Tells Ohio Rapist Convicted in Toddler’s Death
A 42-year-old Ohio man on Monday learned his fate after admitting that he killed his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter five years ago. Visiting County Common Pleas Court Judge Patricia A. Cosgrove on Monday ordered Joshua D. Gurto to serve a sentence of eight years in prison for the 2017 death of young Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Anti-Gay Marriage Former County Clerk Kim Davis Loses Bid for Qualified Immunity in Lawsuit Brought by Same-Sex Couples, Again
Kim Davis, the former county clerk from Kentucky who refused to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples after marriage equality was the law of the land, does not have qualified immunity, a federal court of appeals ruled on Thursday. Davis violated the “clearly established” rights of two couples – David...
DOJ Is ‘Not Conceding’ That MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Filed a ‘True and Correct’ Copy of Cell Phone Search Warrant in Federal Court
Federal prosecutors on Friday twice reiterated that they were “not conceding” that MyPillow founder and Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell filed a “true and correct” copy of a purported search warrant served upon him for the seizure of his cell phone. Those comments came during a...
Investigation Swirls After N.C. Sheriff Ranted About ‘Black Bastards,’ Reportedly Demoted Both Black Members of His Command Staff
A recording caught a North Carolina sheriff ranting about “Black bastards,” including a political rival. “I’m sick of it,” Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said, according to audio obtained by North Carolina outlet WECT. “I’m sick of these Black bastards. I’m going to clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there.”
Citing ‘Threats and Harassment,’ Feds Want Name of FBI Agent Who Signed ‘Revised’ Mar-a-Lago Inventory Kept Secret
The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a three-page motion to keep secret the name of an FBI supervisor who signed an affidavit connected to a so-called “Revised Detailed Property Inventory” of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. As of the time of this report,...
Trump Lawyers Won’t Sign Off on Mar-a-Lago Inventory Reports, Say Feds Are Trying to ‘Steamroll Judicial Oversight’
In a bombastic letter filed late Wednesday, attorneys for ex-President Donald Trump balked that a deadline agreed upon by the U.S. Department of Justice was proving to be unworkable in a dispute over documents seized by the FBI from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and resort. Trump’s attorneys argued that they had the right plan all along for moving forward in the matter. Plus, in a concomitant filing, Trump’s lawyers also refused to sign off on a “revised” inventory report of materials the DOJ said were taken from Mar-a-Lago on Sept. 8.
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes’ Sentencing Delayed as Judge Sets Evidentiary Hearing on ‘Limited but Serious’ Issues
The sentencing of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been delayed as a judge further explores a new trial request based on a prosecution witness’ mysterious visit to the convicted fraudster’s home in August. “The issues raised by the defense are serious. Limited but serious, let me put it...
Judge Says ‘Difficult’ Waukesha Parade Massacre Suspect Can Represent Himself at Upcoming Trial
Darrell Brooks, the man charged with killing six people by ramming an SUV into an annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin last November, can represent himself at his upcoming trial, the judge in the case ruled Wednesday. Things were only slightly more cordial between Brooks and Waukesha County Judge Jennifer...
Massachusetts Woman Killed Former Landlord with Hammer After Forging Checks in His Name to Pay Off Gambling Debts: Prosecutors
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested this week for allegedly beating her friend and landlord to death with a hammer and concealing his body in a shower curtain after he apparently found out that she had been forging checks in his name. Xiu Fang Ke, 43, was taken into custody...
Judge Denies Oath Keepers’ Request to See Texts, Emails from Co-Defendants Who Pleaded Guilty
The judge overseeing the seditious conspiracy case against members of the Oath Keepers extremist group accused in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has denied a defense request to see text messages and emails of former co-defendants who made plea deals and have been cooperating with the government.
Supreme Court Turns Away MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as ‘Expensive Discovery and Pretrial Proceedings’ Loom in Dominion Defamation Case
The Supreme Court kicked off its October term on Monday by releasing a lengthy orders list. Buried among the numerous denials of certiorari was MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s ask for the high court’s aid in dispatching Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against him. “The petition for a...
Celebrity Attorney Mark Geragos Under Investigation by California State Bar over Handling of $37.5M from Armenian Genocide Lawsuits
The California State Bar is investigating celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos in a longstanding controversy over how he handled $37.5 million in settlements in decades-old lawsuits over the Armenian genocide. The announcement Tuesday from the state’s regulatory authority for lawyers said Geragos’ co-counsel Brian S. Kabateck also is a focus of...
Texas Judge Who Allegedly ‘Scans’ the ‘Piety’ of Lawyers and Litigants During Courtroom Prayer Ceremonies Wins Fifth Circuit Victory
In a split decision, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas justice of the peace who “opens his court with a ceremony that includes a prayer.”. The case, styled as Freedom From Religion Foundation, Inc. v. Mack, held that Texas Justice of...
Trump’s Jan. 6 Impeachment Lawyers Will Represent Trump-Owned Corporation as New York Investigations Intensify
Impeachment lawyers for former President Donald Trump are preparing to represent one part of the Trump family’s business empire over tax fraud allegations in New York City. Michael van der Veen, onetime Pennsylvania Attorney General Bruce Castor (who works at van der Veen’s law firm), and William Brennan (of Brennan Law Offices) worked alongside other lawyers to secure the 45th president’s acquittal before the U.S. Senate on one count of incitement of insurrection over the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex.
‘There Is Going to Be Violence’: Las Vegas Man Who Brought Knife to Capitol on Jan. 6 Pleads Guilty to Two Felonies
A Tennessee man seen smoking marijuana inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 after having forced his way past a line of police officers has pleaded guilty to two felonies. Ronald Sandlin, 35, appeared before U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Friday and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct...
‘You Get One Crack at It’: Manhattan Judge Rejects the NRA’s Latest Bid to Dismiss New York Attorney General’s Lawsuit
A Manhattan judge rejected the National Rifle Association’s latest effort to dismiss a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), roasting the gun group for repeatedly bringing motions that he rejects. “The rule that you get one crack at it is an important one,” Manhattan Supreme Court...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Life for Raping and Murdering ‘Wonderful Woman’ in Her Home in 1986
The judge sentenced a man to the mandatory punishment for raping and murdering a mother-of-two in her home more than three decades ago. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., now 54, is set to spend a life term in prison, but he will become eligible for parole after 17 years because of Minnesota law back when he killed Nancy Daugherty, 38, in 1986, according to The Duluth News Tribune.
Trump’s Deposition at Mar-a-Lago Loomed in a Lawsuit Accusing Him of Promoting a ‘Pyramid Scheme.’ Then Hurricane Ian Landed.
Donald Trump was going to be deposed at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, the day of a discovery deadline in a lawsuit accusing the former president and his family of promoting a pyramid scheme. Then, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. The unexpected wrinkle came in longstanding litigation alleging that Trump and...
‘I Watched It All, Basically, From My Window’: Judge Hears Range of Opinions from Potential Jurors About Oath Keepers’ Connections to Jan. 6
Jury selection in the federal criminal case against members of the right-wing Oath Keepers group presented a full spectrum of opinions and viewpoints on Wednesday, as the judge and lawyers in the case sought to learn more about the Washington, D.C. residents who would eventually decide the matter. Potential jurors...
