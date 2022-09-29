ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
County
Wasatch County, UT
State
Ohio State
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Wasatch County, UT
Government
ABC4

Country music superstar coming to Vivint Arena this spring

SALT LAKE CITY – Country music star Reba McEntire is extending her concert tour with 14 additional dates including a stop at Vivint Arena. Reba’s REBA: Live in Concert tour will make its Salt Lake City stop on March 25, 2023, tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with a special […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Provost
KPCW

Park City Ski Swap timed entry reservations are online now

No special celebration is planned for the ski swap’s golden anniversary, but to be first in line for this year’s sale that happens the first full weekend of November 4 – 6, bargain hunters can register online now. Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind...
PARK CITY, UT
sandyjournal.com

Historic Sandy neighborhood sees horses on the streets again

Horses proudly trotted historic Main Street in Sandy on Sept. 10. The horse parade was a tradition brought back by Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski, an avid equestrian. A classic car show, food trucks and live music at the Main Street Park all followed the parade as part of the Heritage Festival.
SANDY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Show#The Horses#Draft Horse#Clydesdale#Belgian
Gephardt Daily

Crews rescue 2 young rappelers near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews rescued two young men who became stranded Saturday evening while rappelling near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the men, ages 18 and 19, were rappelling about...
PROVO, UT
wasatchmag.com

A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine

It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
kslsports.com

Time, Channel Announced For Utes’ Biggest Home Game

SALT LAKE CITY- While the primary focus for the Utes is their upcoming Top 25 matchup with UCLA this weekend, there is another game looming large on the horizon. Many have had #6 USC’s visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 15th circled since the schedule was released, and now we finally have a time and channel.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Teenager’s ‘Honest Cooler’ business told to chill by city

It’s not always easy being an entrepreneur, especially for a kid trying something for the first time while wanting to help others. Adults, rules and laws often get in the way of something that appears to be quite simple. And adults that are just doing “business as usual” come off as dream destroyers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KPCW

Open house offers updates on Park City construction

An open house hosted by Park City government offers residents news on what’s being built and planned around town. At Park City Municipal’s Fall Projects and Programs Open House, city leaders will present information and speak one-on-one with residents. “This is many departments from around the city, just...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Two headless bull elk carcasses found in East Canyon

The Department of Wildlife Resources said it’s investigating a couple of bull elk carcasses recently discovered by a Summit County resident. KPCW received graphic photos of two beheaded elk, suggesting a possible poaching incident. The carcasses were left to waste in the East Canyon area behind the Jeremy Ranch golf course. It’s illegal to kill wild game out of season and to leave the meat behind.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy