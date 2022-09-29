Read full article on original website
Bobby Bones Reviews Pumpkin Milkshake While in Utah
Bobby shared a pumpkin food review!
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
Fisher Mansion Beer Garden returns after two-year hiatus
The Fisher Mansion Beer Garden returned to Salt Lake City's historic Albert Fisher Mansion after a two-year hiatus brought about by the 2020 earthquake.
Two Utah natives living in Florida discuss riding out Hurricane Ian
Cleanup continues in southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, which made landfall there earlier this week as a Category 4 storm.
Park City Dessert’s reluctantly says goodbye to its Main Street home
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Desserts says goodbye to its Main Street store location after two years of getting to know its customers. It’s now in search of a […]
As winter approaches, Richardson Flat seen as short-term solution
What are Park City streets - and resort parking lots - going to look like this winter? If there’s consensus on anything, it’s that the coming season holds more than a few unknowns. With Park City Mountain charging for parking for the first time, city and council officials...
Country music superstar coming to Vivint Arena this spring
SALT LAKE CITY – Country music star Reba McEntire is extending her concert tour with 14 additional dates including a stop at Vivint Arena. Reba’s REBA: Live in Concert tour will make its Salt Lake City stop on March 25, 2023, tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with a special […]
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City blasts yet another heat record. Are the readings accurate?
SALT LAKE CITY — The five hottest September days in Salt Lake City's record were all set this year, so it isn't a surprise that last month shattered the record for the warmest September on record. Salt Lake City ended September with an average temperature of 75.1 degrees Fahrenheit,...
Park City Ski Swap timed entry reservations are online now
No special celebration is planned for the ski swap’s golden anniversary, but to be first in line for this year’s sale that happens the first full weekend of November 4 – 6, bargain hunters can register online now. Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind...
Utah restaurant collecting donations to send to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
A local restaurant is stepping up to lend a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
sandyjournal.com
Historic Sandy neighborhood sees horses on the streets again
Horses proudly trotted historic Main Street in Sandy on Sept. 10. The horse parade was a tradition brought back by Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski, an avid equestrian. A classic car show, food trucks and live music at the Main Street Park all followed the parade as part of the Heritage Festival.
Gephardt Daily
Crews rescue 2 young rappelers near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews rescued two young men who became stranded Saturday evening while rappelling near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the men, ages 18 and 19, were rappelling about...
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
kslsports.com
Time, Channel Announced For Utes’ Biggest Home Game
SALT LAKE CITY- While the primary focus for the Utes is their upcoming Top 25 matchup with UCLA this weekend, there is another game looming large on the horizon. Many have had #6 USC’s visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 15th circled since the schedule was released, and now we finally have a time and channel.
Teenager’s ‘Honest Cooler’ business told to chill by city
It’s not always easy being an entrepreneur, especially for a kid trying something for the first time while wanting to help others. Adults, rules and laws often get in the way of something that appears to be quite simple. And adults that are just doing “business as usual” come off as dream destroyers.
Oakley’s Harvest Festival at Cattleman’s Hall
OAKLEY, Utah — The 12th annual Harvest Festival is on Saturday, October 8, from 12 – 5 p.m. at Cattleman’s Hall in Oakley, presented by Recycle Utah. Dozens of local […]
Open house offers updates on Park City construction
An open house hosted by Park City government offers residents news on what’s being built and planned around town. At Park City Municipal’s Fall Projects and Programs Open House, city leaders will present information and speak one-on-one with residents. “This is many departments from around the city, just...
Two headless bull elk carcasses found in East Canyon
The Department of Wildlife Resources said it’s investigating a couple of bull elk carcasses recently discovered by a Summit County resident. KPCW received graphic photos of two beheaded elk, suggesting a possible poaching incident. The carcasses were left to waste in the East Canyon area behind the Jeremy Ranch golf course. It’s illegal to kill wild game out of season and to leave the meat behind.
Man arrested at SLC Airport with thousands of fentanyl pills in luggage
A man was arrested last week after thousands of fentanyl pills and hundreds of heroin doses were found in his bags when he arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport, according to police.
