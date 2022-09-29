Read full article on original website
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
University of Tennessee students camp out for another day to sign apartment lease
The students will have to wait until Tuesday afternoon to hopefully sign a lease. Still some students might not get an apartment.
Tennessee will wear Smokey Grey uniforms against LSU
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will bring back the Smokey Grey jerseys when they play Saturday against LSU. Back in August, the program announced they would wear the fan favorites for the first time since 2017. They will wear them at least once through 2025. Tennessee first wore the...
Cumberland Heights opens new outpatient recovery center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cumberland Heights opened a new outpatient recovery center on Monday. The center, located at 1320 Papermill Ponte Way, is intended to expand outpatient services for East Tennesseans who struggle with substance use disorder. "Substance use disorder doesn’t impact one demographic, nor does it impact one area....
UT students wait outside for 17 hours to sign an apartment lease for next year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although the first day isn't for ten months, some apartments within walking distance of the University of Tennessee campus are nearly sold out for the 2023- 2024 school year. According to some students, it's a competitive process to get nearby housing. "It's really hard to get...
ACS: Superintendent Tim Parrott addresses Clinton High School lockdown rumors
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools has addressed the rumors and misinformation about the lockdown that took place at Clinton High School on Friday. According to superintendent Tim Parrott, Mr. Jenkins, principal at Clinton High School, and staff had heard rumors of a potential walkout related to an incident that happened at the beginning of the school year. This alleged incident involved a student's restroom usage and their alleged activities in the restroom.
Knox County looks to develop plans for housing and traffic together
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Over the next 20 years, Knox County leaders expect more than 75,000 people to move into the county. One of the county's challenges is where to put all of those people. The county is in the process of developing a strategic plan for land use and...
KPD promotes 20 officers, reorganizes structure to bring back the Central District
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department on Monday announced major changes to its organizational structure after it promoted nearly two dozen officers. KPD has two new deputy chiefs: Susan Coker and David Powell. Coker is a 26-year veteran of the force who most recently served as a patrol captain over the East District, and Powell is a 24-year veteran who has spent the past 10 months as the acting deputy chief in the Management Services Division.
Highlander Research and Education Center celebrates 90 Years of fighting for social justice
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Highlander Research and Education Center is 90 years old. To celebrate, the center marked a key site in East Tennessee that trained several leaders of the Civil Rights Era. A celebration is set for the new location in New Market. The Highlander Center Began its...
Knox County students decorate steel beam to be used in construction of new school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Deep in the walls of a new school being built in Northwest Knox County, behind new classrooms filled with books and papers, the colorful markings of students from three other schools will be there. They won't be visible, but that does not mean they're any less special.
'Like lightning striking': Judge Crytzer honored at Knoxville investiture ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In her wildest dreams, Katherine A. "Katie" Crytzer never thought she'd get the chance to take the bench at the federal courthouse in Knoxville, administering justice for the people of East Tennessee. "It is an honor," the Farragut High School graduate observed Friday. "It's like lightning...
Some Knox County Schools students may have to repeat third grade because of controversial state law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new state law, in effect during this school year, would require students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade. Students can "exceed," "meet," "approach" or be...
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
Live inside the Sunsphere corn maze in greenback
Visit Knoxville partnered with maple Lane Farms to create a corn maze in the shape of the Sunsphere. Check it out!
Local Florida native to gather supplies for hurricane survivors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although Elizabeth Dressel has been living in Knoxville for nearly twenty years, she still calls Florida home. She's been in contact with friends and relatives in her hometown and said she had to do something because of all the damage. "I was just at Fort Myers...
TBI: Missing Harriman man found safe in Blount County
HARRIMAN, Tenn. — UPDATE (10/3): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County on Monday, Oct. 3. TBI issued a Silver Alert for Foster who was missing out of Harriman on Sunday, Oct. 2. Original story:. He is an 87-year-old man, 5'8'',...
Hog and Hominy: The Tale of Knoxville Tamales
Whether it’s Good Golly Tamale or someone selling them out of their trunk at a church sale, the tamale tradition is alive and well in Knoxville. Eighty years before the first Hispanic restaurant opened in Knoxville, the people of the city were enjoying the savory taste of tamales. The...
'It is a big weekend' | Knoxville leaders expecting big economy boom after Tennessee-Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a busy week at Gus's Good Times Deli on the University of Tennessee strip. "We are kind of a game day tradition," said Aaron Hale, who co-owns the business. "We have had a few generations now of people coming through and they have made it part of their coming to the games."
Lakeshore Park's Northshore Drive entrance to temporarily close, renovations continue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The entrance and exit on Northshore Drive for Lakeshore Park will soon close temporarily as the park's $42 million improvement project moves into its next stage. The entrance is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 10 and remain closed for six to eight months, according to...
Registration for Salvation Army Christmas Assitance now open in Sevier, Cocke Counties
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Families in need this Christmas in Cocke and Sevier Counties have until Friday, Oct. 7 to register for Christmas Assistance. There are required documents for those who need to register. You will need:. Your state-issued ID or passport. Original birth certificate or passport for all...
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
