ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Tennessee will wear Smokey Grey uniforms against LSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will bring back the Smokey Grey jerseys when they play Saturday against LSU. Back in August, the program announced they would wear the fan favorites for the first time since 2017. They will wear them at least once through 2025. Tennessee first wore the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Cumberland Heights opens new outpatient recovery center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cumberland Heights opened a new outpatient recovery center on Monday. The center, located at 1320 Papermill Ponte Way, is intended to expand outpatient services for East Tennesseans who struggle with substance use disorder. "Substance use disorder doesn’t impact one demographic, nor does it impact one area....
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Knoxville, TN
Education
WBIR

ACS: Superintendent Tim Parrott addresses Clinton High School lockdown rumors

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools has addressed the rumors and misinformation about the lockdown that took place at Clinton High School on Friday. According to superintendent Tim Parrott, Mr. Jenkins, principal at Clinton High School, and staff had heard rumors of a potential walkout related to an incident that happened at the beginning of the school year. This alleged incident involved a student's restroom usage and their alleged activities in the restroom.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD promotes 20 officers, reorganizes structure to bring back the Central District

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department on Monday announced major changes to its organizational structure after it promoted nearly two dozen officers. KPD has two new deputy chiefs: Susan Coker and David Powell. Coker is a 26-year veteran of the force who most recently served as a patrol captain over the East District, and Powell is a 24-year veteran who has spent the past 10 months as the acting deputy chief in the Management Services Division.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Tenn#Linus College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WBIR

TBI: Missing Harriman man found safe in Blount County

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — UPDATE (10/3): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County on Monday, Oct. 3. TBI issued a Silver Alert for Foster who was missing out of Harriman on Sunday, Oct. 2. Original story:. He is an 87-year-old man, 5'8'',...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Hog and Hominy: The Tale of Knoxville Tamales

Whether it’s Good Golly Tamale or someone selling them out of their trunk at a church sale, the tamale tradition is alive and well in Knoxville. Eighty years before the first Hispanic restaurant opened in Knoxville, the people of the city were enjoying the savory taste of tamales. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy