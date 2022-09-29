ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire at a house. At around 10:40 AM on Sunday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units were at the scene. According to officials, there was a quick response to the fire initially because they already had a truck around the Winchester Road area.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October. Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.
VERSAILLES, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Georgetown, KY
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVQ

House fire displaces parents, three kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Shops#North Side#City Planning#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#The Citation Centre#The Webb Companies
WTVQ

Richmond’s annual Millstone Festival returns

MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A big festival returned to Richmond this weekend. The second annual Millstone Festival brought hundreds to the city. The festival gets its’ name from a local park, named for a collection of millstones found in the county. The event included more than 130 food and...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

New mobile learning lab debuts in Powell County

STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families in Powell County can now discover science, hands-on, thanks to a new steam or science technology, engineering, art, and math initiative. The ultimate goal of the new Red River Gorge Discovery Zone is to take science beyond the classroom window. With the mobile learning lab, they are able to take science into the communities across Powell County to get kids excited about science.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
AOL Corp

5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say

Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

1 in custody, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown early Sunday morning. Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. near the Downtown Entertainment District in the 100-block of Cheapside Street. Police say a fight broke out between two people before shots were fired. Officers were...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Shopping
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate early morning shootout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are currently investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club on East New Circle Road. According to officials, officers were already patrolling the area when several shots were fired in the parking lot of the club. People in multiple cars exchanged gunfire before fleeing the scene.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of October looks like a real winner, until the end of it. We should be tracking temperatures in the 70s and it looks like we will do that again very soon. It might happen for some of you later today but most of us will begin seeing the next level will happen on Tuesday. Quiet conditions will hold steady until the end of the week and weekend. So it will be pretty easy to enjoy this streak of nicer weather.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington native experiences Hurricane Ian in South Carolina

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike Davis is a Lexington native. He recently moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, a short drive from Isle of Palms. “We’ve almost completed a year and it’s been an experience but it’s beautiful and we love it. I guess we’re living the dream, fled to the beach,” said Davis.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Fayette County mails property tax bills

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has mailed out 2022-23 property tax bills. Nearly 120,000 tax bills, with a total face value of $426,891,706.41, were mailed, which is an increase of 5 percent in total face value from last year, according to a press release. Property tax payments received by Nov. 1 will receive a 2 percent discount and payments received by Dec. 31 will be paid at face value. Penalties will occur after Dec. 31.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Early morning shootout at gentleman’s club

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club on New Circle Road. The department says officers in the area heard shots around 3 A.M. They saw several cars leaving the parking lot. Police say people...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy