WTVQ
Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire at a house. At around 10:40 AM on Sunday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units were at the scene. According to officials, there was a quick response to the fire initially because they already had a truck around the Winchester Road area.
Wave 3
I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
WTVQ
Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October. Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.
WTVQ
House fire displaces parents, three kids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
Tasting tradition at Keeneland Track Kitchen
A day at Keeneland probably starts closer to the afternoon when the races are going, but for some people the day starts earlier at the Keeneland Track Kitchen.
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
WKYT 27
Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross set to offer hurricane relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are flocking to Florida from all over the country to offer relief after Hurricane Ian. David Silver lives in Richmond, but he’s been all across America to respond to major disasters. “it gives you a good feeling that as old as I am I...
WTVQ
Richmond’s annual Millstone Festival returns
MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A big festival returned to Richmond this weekend. The second annual Millstone Festival brought hundreds to the city. The festival gets its’ name from a local park, named for a collection of millstones found in the county. The event included more than 130 food and...
WKYT 27
New mobile learning lab debuts in Powell County
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families in Powell County can now discover science, hands-on, thanks to a new steam or science technology, engineering, art, and math initiative. The ultimate goal of the new Red River Gorge Discovery Zone is to take science beyond the classroom window. With the mobile learning lab, they are able to take science into the communities across Powell County to get kids excited about science.
AOL Corp
5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say
Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
WTVQ
1 in custody, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown early Sunday morning. Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. near the Downtown Entertainment District in the 100-block of Cheapside Street. Police say a fight broke out between two people before shots were fired. Officers were...
clayconews.com
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are currently investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club on East New Circle Road. According to officials, officers were already patrolling the area when several shots were fired in the parking lot of the club. People in multiple cars exchanged gunfire before fleeing the scene.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of October looks like a real winner, until the end of it. We should be tracking temperatures in the 70s and it looks like we will do that again very soon. It might happen for some of you later today but most of us will begin seeing the next level will happen on Tuesday. Quiet conditions will hold steady until the end of the week and weekend. So it will be pretty easy to enjoy this streak of nicer weather.
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
WKYT 27
Lexington native experiences Hurricane Ian in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike Davis is a Lexington native. He recently moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, a short drive from Isle of Palms. “We’ve almost completed a year and it’s been an experience but it’s beautiful and we love it. I guess we’re living the dream, fled to the beach,” said Davis.
WTVQ
Fayette County mails property tax bills
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has mailed out 2022-23 property tax bills. Nearly 120,000 tax bills, with a total face value of $426,891,706.41, were mailed, which is an increase of 5 percent in total face value from last year, according to a press release. Property tax payments received by Nov. 1 will receive a 2 percent discount and payments received by Dec. 31 will be paid at face value. Penalties will occur after Dec. 31.
WTVQ
WKYT 27
Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
