What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Mosaic
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Mosaic MOS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Why Oil-Related Stocks Traded Higher; Here Are 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC shares surged 637.6% to close at $2.01 on Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by AstraZeneca's subsidiary, Alexion, for $2.07 per share. FedNat Holding Company FNHC jumped 308.7% to close at $0.47 after dipping around 28% on Friday. Oblong, Inc. OBLG gained 167%...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Moody's
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Moody's MCO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Moody's has an average price target of $308.5 with a high of $352.00 and a low of $263.00.
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
World Cannabis Stock Index Meltdown in September, 'Didn't Matter Much, Expert Says
In September, the Global Cannabis Stock Index closed low on 9/30 and ended the month down 25.9%, wrote Alan Brochstein, CFA and founder of New Cannabis Ventures and 420 Investor. Cannabis Companies Affected. According to New Cannabis Ventures, the strongest 4 names in September all fell:. Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR:...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why Michael Burry Says This Could Be Worse Than 2008
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Stocks ended the Friday session with not only a losing week, but also a losing month and quarter, as the mass selling of equities continued. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% for the week, the Dow Industrials gave up 2.75% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.38% this week. September has historically been a difficult month for the markets, this year was no exception.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Analyst Ratings for Ready Capital
Within the last quarter, Ready Capital RC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ready Capital has an average price target of $14.75 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $12.00.
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Why Rivian Stock Is Rallying After Hours
Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company provided a production and deliveries update and announced it's on track to reach its previously provided production guidance. Rivian said it produced 7,363 vehicles and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the third quarter, its highest quarterly...
Where Mastercard Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Mastercard MA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Mastercard. The company has an average price target of $407.0 with a high of $457.00 and a low of $298.00.
Where Illinois Tool Works Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Illinois Tool Works ITW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Expert Ratings for T. Rowe Price Gr
T. Rowe Price Gr TROW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for T. Rowe Price Gr. The company has an average price target of $111.83 with a high of $138.00 and a low of $84.00.
Where Smartsheet Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Smartsheet SMAR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Smartsheet has an average price target of $49.0 with a high of $62.00 and a low of $38.00.
Where Allegiant Travel Stands With Analysts
Allegiant Travel ALGT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Allegiant Travel. The company has an average price target of $170.38 with a high of $237.00 and a low of $116.00.
Why LiveWire Group Stock Is Surging Today
LiveWire Group Inc LVWR shares are trading higher Monday after new data regarding the company's SPAC merger was released. What To Know: LiveWire previously represented the electric division of iconic American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson Inc HOG. Livewire made its public debut last week following a spin off from Hardley-Davidson via SPAC merger with AEA-Bridges Impact.
If You Invested $1,000 In Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Occidental's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
Expert Ratings for Patrick Industries
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Patrick Industries PATK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
The Short List Of Dow Jones Stocks That Are Actually Up This Year: Hint — It's Very Short
The stock market has had a rough going for the first nine months of the year in 2022. All the major indexes are down year-to-date, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Here’s a look at the four stocks in the index that have posted positive gains in 2022. What...
