Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Bogota Financial Corp. Adopts and Receives Regulatory Approval of Third Repurchase Program
Bogota Financial Corp. (the "Company") BSBK, the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced that it has received regulatory approval for the repurchase of up to 556,631 shares of its common stock, which is approximately 10% of its outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC), as previously approved by the board of directors of the Company. This is the Company's third stock repurchase program.
Benzinga
Rockley Photonics Raises Additional Financing
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY ("Rockley"), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley's ordinary shares.
How Is The Market Valuing Cannabis Vs. Tobacco, Alcohol And Pharmaceutical Sectors?
Faced with challenging industry dynamics, economic headwinds, and unresolved doubts regarding any federal regulatory reform, investors have become less willing to pay for rosy EBITDA growth projections. The chart is based on data from 253 companies, arranged into ten industry groups. Several industries are often compared to cannabis, including Alcoholic...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG ("Alta"), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock in the amount of $625 per preferred share. This will equate to a dividend of $0.625 for each of the outstanding Depositary Shares representing a 1/1000th fractional interest in one share of Series A Preferred. The dividend payment date is October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2022.
What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
Benzinga
NYSE American to Suspend Trading Immediately in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") — ticker symbol AMPE — from the Exchange. Trading in the Company's common stock on the NYSE American will be suspended immediately.
Benzinga
Scope Carbon Announces Grant of Stock Options
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Scope Carbon Corp. SCPE ("Scope" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,500,000 stock options to directors, officers, consultants and advisors. The stock options granted are exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share for a term of 5 years and subject to Scope's vesting terms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World Cannabis Stock Index Meltdown in September, 'Didn't Matter Much, Expert Says
In September, the Global Cannabis Stock Index closed low on 9/30 and ended the month down 25.9%, wrote Alan Brochstein, CFA and founder of New Cannabis Ventures and 420 Investor. Cannabis Companies Affected. According to New Cannabis Ventures, the strongest 4 names in September all fell:. Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR:...
Analyst Ratings for Ready Capital
Within the last quarter, Ready Capital RC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ready Capital has an average price target of $14.75 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $12.00.
Why AeroClean Technologies Is Trading Higher By Over 39%; Here Are 26 Stocks Moving Premarket
Bit Brother Limited BTB rose 91.7% to $0.2150 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Monday. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC shares rose 39.3% to $4.47 in pre-market trading. AeroClean Technologies and Molekule, Inc. agreed to combine the companies in an all-stock merger. FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR rose 28% to $8.32...
Expert Ratings for Patrick Industries
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Patrick Industries PATK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Rivian Produced 7,363 Vehicles in Q3 2022
Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN today announced production totals for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The company produced 7,363 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the same period. These figures remain in line with the company's expectations, and it believes it is on...
Benzinga
MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of October 3, 2022, ex-dividend dates of October 18, 2022, record dates of October 19, 2022, and payable dates of October 31, 2022:. Fund (ticker) Income/. Other. Sources/. Total. Amount/. MFS®...
Why Rivian Stock Is Rallying After Hours
Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company provided a production and deliveries update and announced it's on track to reach its previously provided production guidance. Rivian said it produced 7,363 vehicles and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the third quarter, its highest quarterly...
Benzinga
NFE and EBRASIL Complete the Sale of the 1.6 GW CELSE Power Plant to Eneva S.A.
New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE ("NFE") announced today that it, along with its joint venture partner Ebrasil Energia Ltda. ("Ebrasil"), has closed the sale of the Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe ("CELSE") Power Plant to Brazilian power company Eneva S.A. ("Eneva"). The transaction was initially announced by NFE on June 1, 2022.
Benzinga
Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Announces It Has Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Hagens Berman urges Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP investors who purchased Kiromic shares to submit your losses now. Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/KRBP. Contact An Attorney Now: KRBP@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP Securities Class Action:. Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP announces that it...
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
US Factory Orders Might Increase By This Much In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on factory orders for August will be released at...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
92K+
Followers
170K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0