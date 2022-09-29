Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG ("Alta"), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock in the amount of $625 per preferred share. This will equate to a dividend of $0.625 for each of the outstanding Depositary Shares representing a 1/1000th fractional interest in one share of Series A Preferred. The dividend payment date is October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2022.

