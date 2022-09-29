ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne man sentenced to 20 years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

By Mandy Billings
(Des Moines) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 40-year-old Martin Leon Morales, of Melboure, was sentenced on September 23, to 240 months in prison following his guilty plea to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Leon Morales was under investigation for drug distribution. Investigators from the Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force had information that Leon Morales was traveling to and from California. On June 7, 2020, Leon Morales’ vehicle was stopped by officers with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. During a search of Leon Morales’ vehicle, approximately 24 pounds of methamphetamine was found. Leon Morales admitted he intended to distribute the methamphetamine.

In January 2022, co-defendant Aimee Kathleen Smith, age 32 of Marshalltown, was sentenced to 120-month in prison following her guilty plea to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force, Tri-County Drug Task Force, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

