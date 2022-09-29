ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

It’s a tie! Frank Billingsley, Derrick Shore voted favorite male TV personalities in OutSmart Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards

HOUSTON – Houston’s LGBTQ Magazine OutSmart announced Monday that KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley and Houston Life host Derrick Shore tied for favorite male TV personality in its annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Follow Frank on Instagram at @kprc2frankbillingsley. You can follow Derrick on Instagram @kprc2derrick. KPRC...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Taylor Paige Henderson

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Touring the DeLorean factory

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Melanie Camp is going ‘Back to the future!’ Did you know the famous car in the movie, ‘Back to the Future’ was a DeLorean and there is a DeLorean factory right here in Houston? Melanie Camp give us a tour of the factory, plus what’s new coming out of the company, Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

19-year-old woman found dead inside apartment in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in west Houston Monday morning. Officers found the 19-year-old woman unresponsive inside an apartment located at 2777 Briargrove Drive around 1:20 a.m. Paramedics were called and the woman was pronounced dead. Officers said she...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Crime Stoppers of Houston hosts ‘Day of Unity’ Monday to kick off National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston held a “Day of Unity” event Monday to kick off community outreach initiatives that provide support to victims and connect advocates. According to Crime Stoppers, ‘Day of Unity’ provides an opportunity for the community to support victims, respond to abuse and learn how to report it, and focus on prevention efforts this month and throughout the year. The day kicked off with a joint press conference, followed by a partner fair and community seminar.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County officials provide updates on mail ballot application rejections, share steps to ensure mail ballots are counted

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum held a press conference Monday to encourage eligible residents to register to vote by using guidance provided by the Elections Administration Office. During the event, officials addressed the issues that were seen in the previous...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Let’s go shopping for ‘The Rose!’

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, it’s October and that means breast cancer and breast health awareness month. All this month, you can help raise funds for The Rose just by shopping at your favorite stores. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, merchandise you can buy with proceeds benefiting The Rose.
HOUSTON, TX

