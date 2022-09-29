HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston held a “Day of Unity” event Monday to kick off community outreach initiatives that provide support to victims and connect advocates. According to Crime Stoppers, ‘Day of Unity’ provides an opportunity for the community to support victims, respond to abuse and learn how to report it, and focus on prevention efforts this month and throughout the year. The day kicked off with a joint press conference, followed by a partner fair and community seminar.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO