Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Sports Report: Memorial vs Northbrook
VYPE Intern Janvi Oza was at this past Friday’s game between Memorial vs Northbrook. Watch the video below as she recaps all the action.
Click2Houston.com
It’s a tie! Frank Billingsley, Derrick Shore voted favorite male TV personalities in OutSmart Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards
HOUSTON – Houston’s LGBTQ Magazine OutSmart announced Monday that KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley and Houston Life host Derrick Shore tied for favorite male TV personality in its annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Follow Frank on Instagram at @kprc2frankbillingsley. You can follow Derrick on Instagram @kprc2derrick. KPRC...
Click2Houston.com
Ready 2 Rodeo? Tickets for RODEOHOUSTON’s opening day performance go on sale Thursday
HOUSTON – Are you ready for rodeo season Houston?. Tickets for RodeoHouston’s opening day performance featuring country music singer and songwriter Parker McCollum will go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. The tickets will be available through AXS Ticketing, via rodeohouston.com. McCollum will make a...
Click2Houston.com
Taylor Paige Henderson
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Touring the DeLorean factory
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Melanie Camp is going ‘Back to the future!’ Did you know the famous car in the movie, ‘Back to the Future’ was a DeLorean and there is a DeLorean factory right here in Houston? Melanie Camp give us a tour of the factory, plus what’s new coming out of the company, Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Halloween fanatic, KPRC 2′s Robert Arnold shares a look inside his spooky residence
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 investigator Robert Arnold -- and his entire family -- are big fans of Halloween. On Monday, Robert shared a look inside his home, showing off his Halloween decorations saying: “It was a productive weekend.”. It certainly was. Take a look:. Are you excited about...
Click2Houston.com
Taking a Look at the Training the ABC Home & Commercial Services Team Do Ahead of the Holiday Light Rush
‘Tis the season for getting ready for the holiday season. How is your holiday season pre-game looking? Well, leave the ladders to the experts and avoid risky DIY holiday light installations. Leave that to the experts. We sent Houston Life Correspondent, Melanie Camp out to Cypress to meet up with...
Click2Houston.com
Step inside Department of Wonder, Sugar Land Town Square’s newest interactive experience
HOUSTON – Department of Wonder is Sugar Land Town Square is a new interactive experience, that you have to check out in person…it’s amazing!. The 10,000 square-foot immersive space will open to the public on Friday, and it’s almost as if you stepping into a video game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Click2Houston.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Brothers keep father’s legacy alive at Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria
HOUSTON – Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria is a family-owned and operated restaurant in the Lake Houston area with a goal of treating everyone like family. An immigrant’s dream turned into a reality, Ramon Reyes came to the U.S. from Mexico as a teen and built the thriving eatery from the ground up.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lolita, a professional dancing pup with the brightest spirit
6-year-old Lolita knows the best dance moves, and she can teach you, too!. The pup, who is an American Bully, came to Houston Humane Society from a cruelty case. Volunteers say she will do absolutely ANYTHING for a snack, especially by standing on her stubby legs and dance for you!
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old woman found dead inside apartment in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in west Houston Monday morning. Officers found the 19-year-old woman unresponsive inside an apartment located at 2777 Briargrove Drive around 1:20 a.m. Paramedics were called and the woman was pronounced dead. Officers said she...
Click2Houston.com
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged after fight outside west Houston nightclub leads to shooting, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been charged after Houston police said he shot another man in the back following a fight outside a nightclub in west Houston. Police said it happened early Saturday in the 8900 block of Richmond Avenue near Fondren Road. At around 2:40 a.m., police said...
Click2Houston.com
Crime Stoppers of Houston hosts ‘Day of Unity’ Monday to kick off National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston held a “Day of Unity” event Monday to kick off community outreach initiatives that provide support to victims and connect advocates. According to Crime Stoppers, ‘Day of Unity’ provides an opportunity for the community to support victims, respond to abuse and learn how to report it, and focus on prevention efforts this month and throughout the year. The day kicked off with a joint press conference, followed by a partner fair and community seminar.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County officials provide updates on mail ballot application rejections, share steps to ensure mail ballots are counted
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum held a press conference Monday to encourage eligible residents to register to vote by using guidance provided by the Elections Administration Office. During the event, officials addressed the issues that were seen in the previous...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: $1.5M River Oaks-area property screams ‘high-end bachelor pad’
HOUSTON – A motorcycle in the living room, Banksy bathroom tile and a suspended staircase -- let’s say this River Oaks-area house on the market for $1,595,000 is for a certain someone with particular tastes -- and the realtor staging is bringing that to the fore to the extreme.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Let’s go shopping for ‘The Rose!’
Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, it’s October and that means breast cancer and breast health awareness month. All this month, you can help raise funds for The Rose just by shopping at your favorite stores. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, merchandise you can buy with proceeds benefiting The Rose.
Click2Houston.com
‘Hellcat’ driver fired at by officers after doing donuts at NRG, crashing into vehicle; still gets away, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are trying to track down the driver who managed to ditch officers during a potentially dangerous series of events, causing an officer to discharge his duty weapon. The chaos began Saturday evening in the NRG parking lot in the 8400 block of Kirby Drive. According...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after major crash at Highway 225 near Scarborough in east Houston, police say
Houston police are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and another injured at Highway 225 near Scarborough Saturday morning. The crash, which involved two sedans, was reported at 7:38 a.m., per Houston TranStar. The cause of the crash is under investigation. All mainlanes at Highway 225 were...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot in Crosby during confrontation between 2 male suspects dropping off his stepdaughters, HCSO says
CROSBY, Texas – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man was fatally shot by suspects that were with his teen stepdaughters in Crosby Sunday. HCSO units responded to reports of a shooting in the 13700 block of Spectacled Bear Lane around 11 p.m.
Comments / 0