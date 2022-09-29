Read full article on original website
Lawsuit: Encinitas Mayor and State Senate Candidate refuses to apoplogize for blocking critics on Facebook
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Encinitas Mayor and State Senate candidate Catherine Blakespear faces yet another lawsuit for blocking members of the public from her on Facebook and other social media platforms. The lawsuit, filed by five members of the public which include a city council candidate, an ex-firefighter, and County...
Activist call out Gov. Newsom over veto of AB 2343 'Saving Lives in Custody Act'
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego (RJCSD) and the North County Equity and Justice Coalition (NCEJC) held a media conference Monday to call out Governor Newsom’s veto of Assembly Bill 2343. This bill, also known as the "Saving Lives in Custody Act"...
kusi.com
Bill Walton’s speech on homeless forces San Diego City Council and Supervisors to meet
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Bill Walton partnered with The Lucky Duck Foundation to deliver a powerful and emotional speech about his personal experiences dealing with San Diego’s now out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton detailed how Mayor Gloria’s failed leadership has resulted in the destruction of “our once...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County, City Resolve to Build 10,000 Housing Units on Government Land
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council Monday agreed unanimously on a resolution aligning the two bodies in plans to construct 10,000 units of housing on government-owned land, use available funding for housing and explore residential density options. "The resolution the county and city passed...
Coast News
Encinitas applies for federal grant to fund Verdi crossing
ENCINITAS — The city is moving forward with a federal grant application to construct a railroad undercrossing at Verdi Avenue. The Encinitas City Council authorized the application on Sept. 28 to fund the Verdi Bike and Pedestrian Rail Undercrossing Project for about $12 million under the Federal Railroad Administration Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program.
indiacurrents.com
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse
The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing
San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area using data from Zillow.
NBC San Diego
Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7
Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital. “I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery
A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
Imperial Beach Mobile Home Dispute Bleeding into Mayor’s Race
A dispute over the treatment of mobile home and RV tenants in Imperial Beach is now a point of contention in the mayor’s race. Republican Shirley Nakawatase’s campaign reported two donations Thursday, totaling nearly $10,000, from two sources — Eugene Mobile Village and Riverbank Mobile Home — that share an address with an investment trust administered by Erin Ogg.
kusi.com
Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
El Cajon holding free unwanted item disposal event for residents this weekend
El Cajon residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their unwanted items for free this weekend when the city hosts their next Community Dump Day.
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
Downtown hotel owner sued by San Diego City Attorney over infestations, other hazards
SAN DIEGO — The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants. The city is seeking to bar Jack Shah Rafiq from maintaining a property with substandard housing conditions...
Coast News
LOSSAN rail service suspended
NORTH COUNTY — The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner service, has temporarily suspended service south of Irvine as of Sept. 30, until further notice, for emergency track repairs. Consultations with geologists, geotechnical...
New State Law Allows SDSU, Other CSU Campuses to Offer Doctorates in Public Health
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed SB 684 allowing San Diego State and other California State University campuses to offer independent Doctor of Public Health programs. The signing of the bill is a welcome development, according to San Diego State officials, who have advocated for independent doctorates. “SDSU has long argued...
Coast News
North County cities work to make ADUs more affordable
ENCINITAS — The boom in accessory dwelling units continues in San Diego County’s north coastal cities thanks to relaxed state requirements and local incentives, but renters and homeowners say more work is needed to make this housing stock truly affordable in the current market. Many jurisdictions view accessory...
kusi.com
Newsom vetoes cleanup funds, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand under sewage advisory
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may. contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release today. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south swell...
