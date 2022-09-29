Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Found Guilty of Arlington Store Clerk's Killing
A Tarrant County jury on Monday convicted a 20-year-old man in the 2021 murder of a South Arlington convenience store clerk, prosecutors announced. Dorian Woodard, 20, received a life sentence and $10,000 fine Monday after he was found guilty in the shooting death of 31-year-old Jordan Hightower. The Tarrant County...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FBI: American Airlines Flight From DFW Airport to New Mexico Evacuated After Security Threat
An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico had to be evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport due to an undisclosed security threat, authorities said. Airport officials said all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the plane Sunday morning and bussed...
