ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Arkansas farmers celebrate 100 years of farming

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some people have activities that they've been doing for a while— a week, a month, a year, or any length of time in between. Though most people can't say that they've done something for 100 years, a group of Arkansan farmers were recently honored for doing just that.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

High butter costs impact Arkansas bakeries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — While we've all seen noticeably higher food costs lately, those who run their own food businesses and those who buy from suppliers have been a large group of people affected by those costs. Butter is one of many ingredients that has gone up in price...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Educators continue to push for pay increases

ARKANSAS, USA — Though the issue of teacher pay came up during the special session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like the ones in Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay. Gwen Ford Faulkenberry,...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

What to know before voting in Arkansas's 2022 elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All eyes are on the Arkansas gubernatorial race for the 2022 elections, but voters will also decide if marijuana is legalized for recreational use as well as other issues and races. And in Little Rock, voters will choose whether Frank Scott Jr. remains as mayor...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Brinkley, AR
City
Stuttgart, AR
Local
Arkansas Industry
Little Rock, AR
Society
Little Rock, AR
Industry
Local
Arkansas Business
Little Rock, AR
Business
City
Mccrory, AR
State
Arkansas State
THV11

A closer look at mental health aid available in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has given many of us time to get in touch with ourselves and realize that our mental health could use improvement— but what if the mental health assistance you're looking for isn't readily available?. That also raised the question of how likely...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Arkansas River#Charity#Rice Month#The Arkansas Foodbank#Arkansas Rice#Riceland Foods Inc#Specialty Rice#Windmill Rice Company#Hunger Action Month
THV11

Police say over 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
THV11

Recycle Bikes for Kids hosts block party

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of Arkansans in North Little Rock have been working very hard to make it easier for area families to get bicycles. On Sunday afternoon, Recycle Bikes for Kids, an organization that fixes up bikes to give away to children, hosted a block party.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River

FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
FOUKE, AR
THV11

Arkansas at heightened risk for wildfires

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For most of us, the weather at this time of the year is the best— there's low humidity with cooler temperatures. But without the rain that we'd normally expect this time of year, that means we are in more danger of seeing wildfires flare up.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Charities
THV11

Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

This online pet scam can cost owners a lot of money

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Finding a four-legged friend is supposed to be a fun time. However, there are people out there scamming hopeful pet owners and leaving them empty handed. Imagine you're searching for a pet online-- you start talking with the supposed seller and inevitably a payment is needed right away.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Annual Tales of the Crypt event returns to Mount Holly Cemetery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tales of the Crypt has been an annual October tradition at Mount Holly Cemetery since 1995— until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it two years ago. A rehearsal will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 9:45 a.m., and the performance will be on Sunday, October 9 from 2-4 p.m. at Mount Holly. Tours will end at 5 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

How Arkansas hunters are helping feed those in need this deer season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Soon the woods of the Natural State will be filled with orange and camo as hunters take to their stand. Ronnie Ritter is the executive director for Hunters Feeding the Hungry. He said that deer season is an incredible opportunity to provide food for those who need it in Arkansas.
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy