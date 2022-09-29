Read full article on original website
Arkansas farmers celebrate 100 years of farming
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some people have activities that they've been doing for a while— a week, a month, a year, or any length of time in between. Though most people can't say that they've done something for 100 years, a group of Arkansan farmers were recently honored for doing just that.
High butter costs impact Arkansas bakeries
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — While we've all seen noticeably higher food costs lately, those who run their own food businesses and those who buy from suppliers have been a large group of people affected by those costs. Butter is one of many ingredients that has gone up in price...
Educators continue to push for pay increases
ARKANSAS, USA — Though the issue of teacher pay came up during the special session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like the ones in Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay. Gwen Ford Faulkenberry,...
What to know before voting in Arkansas's 2022 elections
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All eyes are on the Arkansas gubernatorial race for the 2022 elections, but voters will also decide if marijuana is legalized for recreational use as well as other issues and races. And in Little Rock, voters will choose whether Frank Scott Jr. remains as mayor...
City of Little Rock terminates contract with LITFest partner
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock announced that it will be terminating its contract with Think Rubix LLC, a key partner in the promotion of the city's new LITFest. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 3, with the city sharing a 15-day notice to Think Rubix...
Arkansas relief groups send volunteers to helping hand in Florida
ARKANSAS, USA — Central Arkansas to Florida is a long trip to make, but Arkansans are responding to the call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian— although they'll be walking into the face of destruction, these volunteers are ready. Christopher Easley, a Red Cross member, is...
Small business in Southwest Little Rock connects Latinx community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've found yourself with a craving for dessert, there's no shortage of sweet, salty, and spicy treats at Tino’s in Southwest Little Rock. Tino Guevara, the owner of Tino's, has a wide variety of treats in his shop. "Some flavors are water-based some...
A closer look at mental health aid available in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has given many of us time to get in touch with ourselves and realize that our mental health could use improvement— but what if the mental health assistance you're looking for isn't readily available?. That also raised the question of how likely...
Police say over 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
Recycle Bikes for Kids hosts block party
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of Arkansans in North Little Rock have been working very hard to make it easier for area families to get bicycles. On Sunday afternoon, Recycle Bikes for Kids, an organization that fixes up bikes to give away to children, hosted a block party.
Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River
FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
Arkansas at heightened risk for wildfires
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For most of us, the weather at this time of the year is the best— there's low humidity with cooler temperatures. But without the rain that we'd normally expect this time of year, that means we are in more danger of seeing wildfires flare up.
Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
Arkansas group offering support to families of fallen military heroes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — "Leave no one behind" it's a creed that's central to so many of the men and women we salute as our heroes. When one of them falls, every effort is made to bring them home. The families of that fallen hero then earn a permanent...
This online pet scam can cost owners a lot of money
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Finding a four-legged friend is supposed to be a fun time. However, there are people out there scamming hopeful pet owners and leaving them empty handed. Imagine you're searching for a pet online-- you start talking with the supposed seller and inevitably a payment is needed right away.
Fire breaks out, expected to spread at Camp Robinson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. during training on a machine gun range at Camp Robinson. During the training, some rounds of ammo landed in the grass and created a spark that started a fire. "At the time it wasn't interfering with training,...
Annual Tales of the Crypt event returns to Mount Holly Cemetery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tales of the Crypt has been an annual October tradition at Mount Holly Cemetery since 1995— until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it two years ago. A rehearsal will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 9:45 a.m., and the performance will be on Sunday, October 9 from 2-4 p.m. at Mount Holly. Tours will end at 5 p.m.
How Arkansas hunters are helping feed those in need this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Soon the woods of the Natural State will be filled with orange and camo as hunters take to their stand. Ronnie Ritter is the executive director for Hunters Feeding the Hungry. He said that deer season is an incredible opportunity to provide food for those who need it in Arkansas.
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff explains how you can prepare for a shooting and stay safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Raymond Lovett has been accused of killing Leighton Whitfield— and Lovett will be due back in court in November. Wednesday morning's shooting at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood led to a massive response from several law enforcement departments. "Active shooter events are something...
