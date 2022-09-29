ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 8

FBI informant.
4d ago

so a bunch of CLOWNS want judges to release criminals out of jail for what reason???? how about we lock up more and call it even. even better for the the citizens who do not commit crimes.

Reply
5
MrTmosley72
4d ago

I think anyone doing , or facing 5 years or less in prison , STATE or FEDERAL, should be allowed to serve in there military branch of there choice I also feel like all of these illegal aliens should be able to serve four years of service and be US citizens.

Reply(3)
3
HEARTLESS ASS
4d ago

Just be patient clowns. A lot of our judges release everyone that comes before them. ESPECIALLY felons and repeat offenders.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wvih.com

NAACP Seeking Attorney General’s Resignation

Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign, stating Cameron failed to conduct a fair investigation into the the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. NAACP’s resolution was sent to Cameron and the Kentucky General Assembly, where the organization said Cameron was unfit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Commons daycare employee accused of infant abuse pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare accused of assaulting three infants there pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Saturday morning. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse. Flannery, an employee of Vanguard Academy, located at 9306 Dayflower Street in Prospect, allegedly assaulted and injured three infants.
PROSPECT, KY
Wave 3

Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Prison#Wdrb#Buddhist
WANE-TV

Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
PAOLI, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
WLKY.com

Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY
wdrb.com

Identities, new information released in Nelson County Sheriff's deputy shooting

BOTLAND, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and the man arrested for shooting him have both been identified. An arrest report says Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged in the incident. He is accused of shooting Nelson County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Adams in Botland, Kentucky near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Curtis is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue just before 9 p.m. On scene, they found a man who had been shot once, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities identify Prospect man who died in Gene Snyder Freeway crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 48-year-old Prospect man who died in a crash off I-265 northbound early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Richard A. Reid. The crash took place just off the northbound lanes of I-265, past...
PROSPECT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy