Genesee County, MI

Bless1
4d ago

This was not premeditated. I don't think life without parole is justified. I feel for the family of the woman who died. I pray he has learned from his mistakes.

Army 31B
4d ago

He committed a felony and someone died while committing the felony you reporters need to actually learn to freaking write the proper opening statements for your letters or topics for your stories he broke into someone’s house Robbing them scared the grandmother while robbing her causing her to die of a heart attack therefore someone died in the commission of a felony it is murder

Philo Beddo
4d ago

No, this woman, no matter her age had "Life" to live. When you and/or your malice actions cause the death of another person, you forfeit the rest of yours. When a victim dies what is fair? Lose, Lose is fair.

fox2detroit.com

Cold case executions: who killed Linda Wright and Gary Kasco over 50 years ago?

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly half of a century since Linda Wright and Gary Kasco were brutally murdered inside a Bingham Farms home. It's been 50 years of evidence and clues and dead ends as the Michigan State Police have investigated - but despite the passage of time, they're not done searching for the person responsible.
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Jury selection begins for Jackson-area men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- Jury selection will continue past the first day in a trial for three Jackson County men accused of providing aid in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. After a full day of vetting potential jurors for the trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar, Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson dismissed jury candidates Monday with the promise that selection will continue Tuesday, Oct. 4.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against 3 accused of killing homeless man advanced to circuit court

The case against three people accused of killing a homeless man in Pontiac has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Ronda Gross determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Alice Marie Preacher aka Alice Marie Anthony, 51, Brian Catorie Bonner, 41, and Romaro Lee Wilson, 29, for the March 24 death of Tobby Robert Farrington, 50, of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
The Flint Journal

Report of 2 shot in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Flint police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Police and rescuers responded to the 900 block of Root Street for the shooting. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available. More from MLive.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former DeWitt police officer was in court Monday facing felony charges. In Clinton County court, former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce made an appearance in connection with an off-duty incident that happened last year. Vorce is accused of pulling a gun on an unarmed Black newspaper delivery driver at a gas station and threatened to shoot him while off-duty.
DEWITT, MI
WKHM

Jackson Woman Dead Following Shooting in Lansing

Ariana Reed, 24 years old of Jackson, was pronounced dead by Lansing police when they arrived in the 900 block of Long Boulevard on Friday night at around 1:40am. A suspect is in custody and has been charged with open murder. According to WLNS, the suspect, Gabriel Dixon (28) also faces charges of unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
JACKSON, MI
Detroit News

Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait

Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
FRASER, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week

Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway

FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Flint to receive $1.5M federal grant to help cut down on gun violence

FLINT, MI — The city of Flint is set to receive a $1.5 million federal grant officials are hoping can be used to reduce crime. The $1.5 million grant, awarded to Flint through the U.S. Department of Justice, will be used to create a community violence intervention program that is backed by local law enforcement, community leaders, hospitals, and public health experts, according to a news release issued by Congressman Dan Kildee’s office.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

2 charged after Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit residents face charges in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting surveillance in the city with other members of a narcotics unit, a prosecutor said Thursday.The undercover trooper was critically wounded early Tuesday on Detroit's west side when he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire, state police said.The trooper initially was in critical condition at a hospital. His condition later stabilized and he probably will require surgery, state police Lt. Mike Shaw told reporters.A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with...
DETROIT, MI
