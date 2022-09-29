Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Weather: When will it rain again?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — You know you're in a dry spell when you have to look 16 days in advance for any sign of rain! October is typically one of Alabama's driest months, but the state may not see rain again for the next two weeks. Watch the video above to hear what WVTM 13 meteorologists Jerry Tracey and Jason Simpson said about the rain-free weather pattern.
Woman killed in Cullman County car crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13, Red Cross hurricane relief telethon on Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 is teaming up with the American Red Cross on Wednesday for an all-day hurricane relief telethon. Learn more in the video above. The relief drive will be held from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. CST. Please join us as we share Alabama's generosity with...
wvtm13.com
Fire damages Center Point apartment building
CENTER POINT, Ala. — A fire damaged an apartment building in Center Point. It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday at Country Park Apartments on Villa Rica Court. Center Point Fire District firefighters were on scene, as well as crews from the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service. It's believed...
WSFA
‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
When is it going to rain again?
No one is complaining about the beautiful fall weather Alabama has had lately, but shouldn’t it rain at some point?. Much of Alabama has not had measurable rain in at least seven days, and that streak looks to continue through this week, according to the National Weather Service. Above...
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
WAFF
Guntersville motorcycle, car accident leaves 2 dead
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County Coroner’s Office Facebook post says they responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway on Highway 431 in Guntersville, late Friday, September 30, 2022. The call was in reference to a motorcycle versus car accident. Upon arriving on the scene both motorcycle...
wvtm13.com
Wives of Alabama prisoners speak on inmate strike
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Inmates at Alabama's prisons are beginning a second week of being on strike. They're refusing to work because they say their conditions are deplorable. Watch the video above to hear from those with loved ones on the inside.
wvtm13.com
ADOC: Alabama prison inmate worker stoppage continues at 5 state facilities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections on Monday said inmate worker stoppages continue at five of the 15 major correctional facilities in the state. The ADOC said there has been a partial return of inmate workers and regular meal services at "most facilities." Watch the video above to hear what some of the inmates' wives and loved ones recently said about the Alabama prison strike.
styleblueprint.com
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
wvtm13.com
Police issue Critical Missing Person Alert for Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say Ms. Boykins has been found safe and is at home. The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman with a mental condition which could affect her decision-making. Barbara Boykins, 76, was last seen around...
"Sweet Home Alabama" Should It Be Our State Song?
Should Alabama''s state song officially be changed to "Sweet Home Alabama" by legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd? Read along to find out more about our current state song - then let me know in the comments what you think!
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
wbrc.com
Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
