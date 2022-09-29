Read full article on original website
State offering COVID-19 ‘test to treat’ sites
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering 13 COVID-19 “test to treat” locations across the state. The sites will offer no-cost testing and telehealth services to Michigan residents. “Early access to these medications helps support faster recovery and decreases the risk of...
DECISION 2022: Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP nominee Matthew DePerno is running for Attorney General. DePerno is a native of Michigan who has lived in Kalamazoo since 1994. He received a degree from the University of Detroit Mercy and has been working at his own law practice since 2005.
Volunteers from Michigan Humane Societies help animals displaced by Hurricane Ian
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Florida residents take in all the damage from hurricane Ian, people are reaching out from Mid-Michigan to help. Groups here are working to help animals left behind during the storm. Local humane societies show us how they are doing their part to reconnect pets with their families or find them a new home if needed.
DECISION 2022: Governor Gretchen Whitmer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Governor Gretchen Whitmer is running for re-election. 51-year-old Gretchen Whitmer is the Democratic nominee. Inaugurated in 2019, she became the 49th governor to hold office in Michigan. She is currently on her first term as governor and is up for re-election in 2022 against GOP Gubernatorial candidate Tufor Dixon.
DECISION 2022: Candidate Tudor Dixon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP Gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon is running for governor. 45-year-old Tudor Dixon is the Republican nominee for governor. She originally had a career in Michigan’s steel industry throughout the 2000s. Her career was paused however when she had kids and was diagnosed with breast cancer. After beating cancer, she eventually founded Lumen News which played morning news programs in schools.
October proclaimed as Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month in Michigan
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The month of October was proclaimed as “Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Jackson County Health Department made the announcement on Monday. According to the department, infant sleep deaths remain a leading cause of baby deaths in the United States. A baby dies every 3 days in Michigan due to unsafe sleeping environments and since 2016, Jackson County alone has had 15 babies die due to unsafe sleep.
DECISION 2022: Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP nominee Kristina Karam is running for Secretary of State. 37-year-old Kristina Karama is the Republican nominee for Secretary of State. She originally had a career as a community college professor. The Oak Park native has a degree...
Jackson-based Alro Steel acquires Access Metals
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Alro Steel has acquired Access Metals which will allow it to expand its services in the United States. On Friday, Alro Steel was able to acquire the Maryland-based service center Access Metals, which specializes in small orders with quick and competitive service to customers in manufacturing, machining, and fabricating.
DECISION 2022: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is running for re-election. 44-year-old Jocelyn Benson is the Democratic nominee. She was elected in 2018 as the 43rd SOS and the first democrat to hold the position of Secretary of State since 1995. Benson received her JD from Harvard Law School where she was a general editor of the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review. Benson was appointed dean of Wayne State Law School in December 2012 and created the Military Spouses of Michigan.
DECISION 2022: Attorney General Dana Nessel
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel is running for re-election against GOP nominee Matthew DePerno. 53-year-old Dana Nessel is the Democratic nominee. She became the 54th Attorney General in Michigan in 2019. She was born in West Bloomfield...
Wolverine Watchmen trial begins for kidnapping plot roles
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The trial for three Jackson men accused in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will begin today. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged in Jackson County, Michigan, with three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. They’re accused of forming an alliance with Adam Fox and others through their paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
Teen girl’s vital medication refill denied at first under Arizona’s abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. Emma Thompson, 14, has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, which has kept her in...
Haslett (4-2) travels to Williamston (5-1) for Game of the Week
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets are the home team in this week’s Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week. It’s the second Game of the Week for Haslett, and the first for the Hornets. Both teams have a loss to the undefeated Mason Bulldogs, and the...
