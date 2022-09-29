Read full article on original website
Man charged with interfering with firefighters
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with interfering with fire officials at a vehicle fire. Police arrested Kevin Wilson Friday evening, Sept. 30, 2022, and charged him with interference with public duties. Firefighters were fighting a vehicle fire near Harrison Street and Virginia Drive. A...
Deputies find mix of meth and fentanyl
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with a lengthy record of drug-related arrests and convictions is now facing a charge for manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, including fentanyl. Nancy Freeman, 48, is jailed on a $50,000 bond after deputies arrested her Saturday morning, Oct. 1, on...
Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
Suspect and victim ID’d in city’s latest murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have released the name of a man that was reportedly murdered in a convenience store parking lot Saturday afternoon. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, Jorge Gonzales, 23, was found deceased after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Eighth Street Saturday, October 01, 2022. Hughes said a murder arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Adan Chavez.
WFPD Special Operation nets several 8-Liner machines
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police seized several Eight-Liner machines after serving search warrants Friday afternoon. According to police spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, investigators with the WFPD Special Operations Unit, and detectives in the Criminal Investigation Section executed search warrants Friday, September 30, 2022 at several businesses in Wichita Falls that had 8-liner machines.
Graham PD sees increase in vehicle burglaries
GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly 15 Graham residents are not giving up on recovering valuable items after their cars were broken into within a two-day period last month. The city of Graham has a population of 8,765. “This is Graham, I grew up here my entire life,” Graham resident Ross...
WFPD investigate city’s latest murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Saturday, October 01, around 5 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of North Central Freeway. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, officers found the victim, a 23-year-old male, deceased in the parking lot of the Dollar Saver. Detectives are working this as an ongoing murder.
Police release victim’s names from morning accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police responded to an injury crash on Sunday, October 2, 2022, around 2 a.m., in the 800 block of North Central Freeway Sunday. According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a 2010 white Nissan Altima was driving north on the south bound side of the freeway and collided head-on collision with a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Malibu.
Fentanyl special airs Tuesday after KFDX News at 6
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A special report on the current fentanyl crisis affecting Wichita County and the surrounding area will air live on KFDX on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, following the 6:00 p.m. newscast. The special will feature a live panel that is set to include Wichita Falls Police...
One killed in early-morning collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the cause of an early morning fatality accident. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, October 02, 2022, officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Central Freeway near Scotland Park. WFPD...
One dead in shooting on city’s north side
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the scene of a shooting on the city’s north side. According to preliminary reports, shortly before 5 p.m., Saturday, October 01, a male victim was shot in an alleyway behind a business on North Eighth Street. Police setup a crime scene area and were talking to possible witnesses.
No injuries reported in Friday afternoon house fires
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department was kept busy battling structure fires Friday afternoon. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, on Friday, September 30, at about 4 p.m., the department responded to a structure fire at 2159 Avenue F. They found fire and smoke...
KFDX among finalists for 2022 ACE Awards
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture on Monday, October 3, 2022, released a list of individuals and organizations nominated for the inaugural Arts and Cultural Empowerment Awards. KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage is honored to have been named a finalist for the “Business...
October brings family fun at French Country Farm
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — October is here and French Country Farm falls days are back with fun for the whole family. “The hayride, the jump pad, even the corn box but we have several activities for the whole family to do today,” Darrin French said. The kiddos looked...
WFFD kicks-off “Care Enough to Wear Pink” campaign
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and that means the “Care Enough to Wear Pink” campaign is underway. This is the 13th year Wichita Falls firefighters will sell t-shirts to raise money for the Susan G. Koman Foundation and the American Cancer Society. John Bradley, a firefighter with the WFFD, said because almost everyone has been affected by cancer, they wanted to do something to help make a difference.
Firefighters respond to a fire near downtown
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters and police are on the scene of a reported fire near the intersection of Holliday and 15th Street near downtown. Shortly after 4 p.m., Saturday October 1, the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire in that area. Police were sent to direct traffic away from the scene.
Metal detectors big topic at WFISD safety and security meeting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Portable building protection and metal detectors were topics at hand Monday, during the Wichita Falls ISD Safety and Security meeting. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee says all of the portable buildings for the district will be assessed for fencing to be added. Also, 24 hand-held metal detectors have been in storage.
Sheppard Air Force Base hosts State of the Base event
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of Sheppard Air Force Base addressed the community at a State of the Base Monday on MSU’s campus. Sheppard is the backbone of the Wichita Falls community and is the largest employer in the region. That’s why commanders took some time to update the community on Sheppard’s missions and initiatives.
California Bowling opens distribution center in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business scored a strike when it decided to open its distribution center in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Chamber and Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation announced that California Bowling, LLC worked closely with their team and developer Gary Mehan to determine the best location for the bowling business. Together they decided 523 Beverly would suit the company’s needs best as it has a whare house, office space and is centrally located.
WALC 25th and final Spelling Bee
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday night, The Forum was the place to be for the Wichita Adult Literacy Council’s Spelling Bee final spelling and it definitely went out with a bang. Some familiar KFDX faces were in attendance emceeing and spelling for the event. There were ten teams...
