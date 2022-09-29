ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

By Jack Pickell
Cool with a mix of sun and clouds.

Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A dry, cool day ends the workweek across the Boston region before chances for rain arrive over the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with light winds and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It will be a bit cooler along the coast.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring chances for rain to the region on Saturday, particularly areas south of the Mass. Pike.

Boston

Boston

