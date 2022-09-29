Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Cool with a mix of sun and clouds.

Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A dry, cool day ends the workweek across the Boston region before chances for rain arrive over the weekend.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with light winds and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It will be a bit cooler along the coast.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring chances for rain to the region on Saturday, particularly areas south of the Mass. Pike.

Daily Local Weather Forecast