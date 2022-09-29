Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
Few things in Ohio, if any, are as special as football season in Columbus. The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking like a national championship-caliber team on the field this year. Ohio State is off to an undefeated start to the season. Off the field, the Buckeyes cheerleading unit is as...
The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
Deion Sanders' name is getting hotter and hotter on the college football head coaching carousel. Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that two major programs could make a run at the Jackson State head coach. Georgia Tech and Auburn could both have interest in Coach Prime. "With Georgia...
A controversial letter to the editor in the Kansas City Star went viral on Friday. The letter, which crushes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, garnered a lot of reaction on social media this week. "He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team," the...
It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
Congratulations are in order for longtime sports reporter Erin Andrews. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter announced some major personal news on social media. Andrews' side business, WEAR By EA, hit a major mark this week. Andrews' personal brand is now three years old. "It’s a BIG day for our...
Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
Nick Saban isn't a fan of what sideline reporter Jenny Dell asked him following Alabama's big win over Arkansas this Saturday afternoon. Dell began the postgame interview about the Crimson Tide's resiliency, especially after losing quarterback Bryce Young to injury. Saban must have something in his ears because he seems...
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw on Sunday. Bradshaw shared some serious health news on Sunday afternoon, revealing that he's overcome two different types of cancer over the past year. "Terry Bradshaw revealed on FOX’s pregame show he is recovering from bladder cancer and...
Few college football programs, if any, have had lower lows than Nebraska this season. The Huskers started off the year 1-3, with head coach Scott Frost getting fired. Nebraska was then blown out at home by Oklahoma in the first game of the interim coach Mickey Joseph era. Saturday night,...
Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days. However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership... "Now,...
With Auburn's late game performance on Saturday night, some college football fans are wondering if coach Bryan Harsin is trying to put himself out of his own misery. The questions began after a fourth quarter pick thrown by wide receiver Koy Moore on a trick play when Auburn was deep in enemy territory with the chance to take the lead.
Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
Perhaps the reports of Russell Wilson's quarterback demise were exaggerated, or at least premature. After performing poorly through the Denver Broncos' first three games, Wilson is off to a good start this afternoon in Las Vegas. The perennial Pro Bowler connected on 11-of-12 first half passes for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
