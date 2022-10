Effective: 2022-10-02 11:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY The threat has ended.

