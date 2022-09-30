Read full article on original website
Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond
The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
ATTENTION: Missing Juvenile Last Seen in Casper on October 1st
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagle. She is 15 years old, white female, 5'05", 105 lbs. Wagler was last seen in Casper, Wyoming on October 1st, 2022. She is believed to be headed towards Alaska. Wagler has changed her appearance to include...
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes
Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
On Anniversary of Officer’s Death, Casper PD Reminds Community They’re ‘Right Here With You’
It was a year ago. It was a Monday night. It was one of the hardest stories we ever had to write. On September 27, 2021, the Casper Police Department announced the passing of Lieutenant Danny Dundas. The news shocked the entire community and, almost immediately, the tributes came pouring...
Have you Heard About Casper Fire-EMS’s Safe Room?
At a Casper city council meeting on Sept. 6, someone came up to the council to say that she wished fire stations had cameras on the exterior and that more people knew about the safe room at the station. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said at the meeting that despite being informed...
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
Casper Fire-EMS Chief Sworn in Along With the Promotion of 4 Other
On Wednesday, Jacob Black was officially sworn in as chief for Casper Fire-EMS, while they also announced the promotion of four other officers. At city hall, Fleur Tremel, assistant to the city manager, gave the oath of office to Black, who has been the interim fire chief since May of this year.
Casper Council Considers Penalties for False Alarms
On Tuesday, the Casper city council heard from Casper police chief Keith McPheeters about the prevalence of false alarms in the community, where they come from, and what the city could do to address them. McPheeters said that over the past year, they've been researching how to address the issue...
Casper Closes Dog Park Lake To Test Possible Cyanobacterial Bloom
The City is of Casper is restricting access to the water at the Lake McKenzie dog park due to an ongoing investigation of what may be a harmful cyanobacteria bloom, according to a news release on Friday. This week, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality began investigating the bloom after...
Fire Weather Advisory Today and Tomorrow in Natrona County
It’s the last week of September and Wyomingites are still liable to get a sunburn. Good grief!. The National Weather Service in Riverton has declared a Fire Weather Watch for the whole day. “A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.”. Watch for...
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
Photos: There’s a Moose on the Loose in Evansville!
Did you know that if you give a moose a muffin, he's going to want some jam to go with it?. That's probably what this big guy was searching for when he turned up in Evansville Saturday morning. That's right - there's a moose in Evansville. And he's probably searching...
LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem
There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one. Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion. The house, which is 3650 square...
Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap
Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
LOOK: Goodbye Green Leaves, Casper is Changing Colors
It's a favorite season for many. Football, hunting, and the leaves changing color. As the weather gets colder it poses a risk to the leaves of broadleaf trees and other perennials, so they are forced to drop their leaves and conserve energy. The technical term for this is "leaf abscission" according to experts.
David Street Station Hosting ‘Halloween Carnival’ Event in October
With Halloween around the corner, there are new events for the kiddos popping up everyday. The latest event is the Halloween Carnival taking place at David Street Station on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, beginning at noon. The official David Street Station Facebook event page states:. It’s spooky season at David...
PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday
It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend
It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper
Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
