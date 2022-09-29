Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get dinner and a show with the debut of Magic Mike Live in MiamiBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa RoseFlorida State
Related
Eater
The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami
While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is no doubt that Miami has some of the most beautiful and extravagant restaurants around. From an underwater fantasy world that any mermaid or merman would envy to tropical and jungle oases, these 13 Miami restaurants will appease every taste.
Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami
The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Happea's, Sushi Bar, and the Wrapper
Miami's latest round of openings includes the debut of California's Sushi Bar in Miami Beach, a plant-based restaurant in Brickell dubbed Happea's, and one of the latest vendors to join Smorgasburg Miami. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Happea's. 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami.
communitynewspapers.com
5th annual Exotics Car Showcase on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Dania Pointe
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The 5th Annual Exotics Car Showcase announces their premiere automotive event to be held at the Dania Pointe Shopping Center in Dania Beach on Sunday, November 13th from 11am – 4pm . Dania Pointe will feature 250 highly-curated vehicles on display with over 5,000 visitors set to attend from all over South Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sflcn.com
Rita Marley Honored at National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica Performance in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Not long after her husband’s death in May, 1981, Rita Marley re-launched her solo career. Working mainly with the Fabulous Five Band, she scored a number of hit songs that proved she was more than Bob Marley’s wife. Some of those tracks were put...
communitynewspapers.com
Copa Airlines celebrates 75 years of connecting the Americas at MIA
Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings SA and a member of the global network of Star Alliance airlines, brought its 75th anniversary celebrations to Miami recently with an event at Miami International Airport to mark a historic occasion and the importance of the airline’s first route in the United States, which continues to be its largest operations base in North America servicing six daily flights.
techaiapp.com
Miami’s tallest tower will be home to Waldorf Astoria Residences – A Luxury Travel Blog
A spectacular 100-story high-rise is coming to Biscayne Boulevard, in the heart of Downtown Miami and just minutes away from the new Miami World Center. At 1,049 feet above the ground, it is set to become Miami’s tallest tower and will be home to an ultra-luxury development – the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami.
communitynewspapers.com
Good Libations Festival 2022 to Be Held in Doral October 8 & 9 Free Event to Feature Sounds of Suenalo and Ramiro Aguirre
The Good Libations Festival 2022, a new community engaging outdoor festival featuring local restaurants, breweries, and spirits will make its debut at Downtown Doral Park October 8 & 9. The two-day event is free to the public and runs from noon to 6 p.m. each day. Guests can purchase tasting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cohaitungchi.com
73 Wonderful Things To Do In Miami This January
We’ve made it to yet another year despite all odds, which means we get clean slate to start the year off with a bang. And luckily, we’ve got some of the best plans in town to to fill up your slate with some of the most exciting plans in town. So without further ado, here are 72 of the best things to do in Miami this January:
communitynewspapers.com
Sunny Isles Beach Career Expo
The City of Sunny Isles Beach is hosting a Career Expo on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 10 am – 2 pm at Gateway Center. To see more #Miaminews from #Aventura to #Coralgables to #SouthMiami, #Pinecrest, #Palmetto Bay and #Cutler Bay and all throughout #Miamidadecounty go to:
communitynewspapers.com
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Aventura celebrates ribbon-cutting
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Renowned fine dining steak house debuts in Aventura. We’ve always said, “Aventura has it all”, and it truly does! Aventura is a magnet for top-tier shopping, as found in the world-class Aventura Mall; the world-class JW Marriott Turnberry Resort; award-winning medical care offered by HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center ER , Memorial Healthcare System offices. Jackson North Healthcare just west of Aventura and coming soon, UHealth’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Sole Mia, just south of Aventura and Gulfstream Park, the premier entertainment destination, on our north border. Aventura is known as a destination location for its award-winning schools, Aventura City of Excellence K – 8 and the Don Soffer Aventura High School, large financial institutions and so much more.
soulofmiami.org
If You Own a Dog in Miami, This Free Online Dog Training Workshop is For You 11/10/22
If You Own a Dog in Miami, This Free Online Dog Training Workshop is For You. If you are in the Miami area, we would like to invite you to a first-of-its-kind online workshop that helps you to housebreak your dog, stop bad behaviors, and train them to become as obedient as service dogs, using the same secret methods used by service dog trainers. Check out this free dog training workshop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
communitynewspapers.com
Key Clubhouse of South Florida announces new board members
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Key Clubhouse of South Florida, a Miami-based organization dedicated to providing assistance to adults living with serious mental illness such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression, has announced the addition of Dr. Delvena Thomas and Eric Pinto to its board. The announcement was made...
signsofthetimes.com
Canadian Vehicle Wrapper Opens 4th US Location
Wraptors, a Mississauga, ON, Canada-based vehicle wrapper, has opened a new shop in Miami, FL. It’s the fourth US location for the company, which is owned by Stras Kravchuk and his wife Christel Barbie. Wraptors also operates shops in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and New York City and has plans...
Taste of the Town: Dune by Laurent Tourondel brings Fort Lauderdale an elevated dining experience unlike any other
MIAMI - Spending an afternoon with Michelin Star Chef Laurent Tourondel is truly a lesson in culinary excellence."This needs a little bit more salt," said Chef tasting a dish brought out to him and CBS4's Lisa Petrillo."How picky and demanding are you about the food that comes out on the plate?" asked CBS4's Lisa Petrillo."I am demanding. Yes, that's for sure," said Chef Laurent.The French-born Master Chef is, on this day, at his sprawling oceanfront restaurant Dune by LT.The elegant, fine-dining restaurant with seating inside and out recently was named "Best Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale" by "Miami New Times." Although he's...
takeabiteoutofboca.com
October Happenings at Rapoport’s Restaurant Group
October Happenings at Rapoport’s Restaurant Group. As we transition from the slower summer months into full season here in South Florida, there is a lot to look forward to at each of the Rapoport’s Restaurant Group locations. Let’s take a look at what’s going on this month at Max’s Grille, Burt & Max’s, Deck 84 and Pagoda Kitchen!
Click10.com
Health concerns grow for Miami Seaquarium’s orca, Lolita
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Concern is growing over the health of Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita the orca. The beloved 56-year-old orca -- also known as Tokitae -- is reported to be in declining health. Lolita’s condition has been declining for quite some time now, but matters seems to be...
Hurricane relief supply drive spans Miami-Dade, Broward this week
MIAMI - DORAL - Tens of thousands of people are now struggling with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's western coast.That's why there is a massive relief effort underway here in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. This week there will be a collection drive from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the parking lot at Dolphin Mall, then 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Shops of Pembroke Gardens in Pembroke Pines. CBS4 talked with several people who stopped by the Dolphin Mall on Monday to donate. "They are human...
Click10.com
King tide injures 6 near Miami Beach pier
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An unexpected surge of water from king tides swept multiple people off a South Pointe Park sidewalk near the pier of Miami Beach and into the raging surf on Friday Morning. Around 10:45 a.m., six people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
thenextmiami.com
Miami River Project In Brickell Increasing Size To Nearly 2K Apartments
Miami River’s developer has just signed an agreement with Miami Dade’s Water and Sewer Department, in a deal that will see more apartments than originally planned. According to the September 27 addendum to the original utilities agreement, the Miami River Special Area Plan in Brickell will now include:
Comments / 0