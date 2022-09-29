ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reflector

High School Football: Late score lifts Rams over Vikings

In a game filled with big plays and momentum swings, it was only fitting for Monday night’s matchup between D.H. Conley and visiting Havelock to come down to the closing minutes. The final swing was a 1-yard rushing score with 1:19 left to play, lifting the Rams to a 34-28 comeback victory in a key Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference matchup. “I’m always proud of our boys. I’m proud of our...
HAVELOCK, NC
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy