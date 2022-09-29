Read full article on original website
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back
– Ariel Helwani recently spoke to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for BT Sport ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins discussed old faces returning to WWE and a name such as Bray Wyatt possibly returning. Rollins also talked about possibly running back his feud with Wyatt, despite the reaction to the finish of their match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. Below are some highlights:
Rhea Ripley On the Evolution Of Her Character, Relationship With Triple H
Rhea Ripley has undergone several tweaks to her character, and she recently discussed the matter in a recent interview. Ripley spoke with SPORTbible Australia for a new interview also weighing in on her feud with Edge & Rey Mysterio plus more, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin’s First Stunner On Vince McMahon, Vince Being Best Heel In The Attitude Era In WWE
In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s first Stunner on Vince McMahon in 1997, the backstage reaction to Vince’s Stunner sell, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on Steve Austin’s first Stunner on Vince McMahon in 1997: “I...
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
WWE News: New Asuka Vlog Celebrates Her Birthday, WWE Smackdown In Three Minutes, Latest Clip From WWE Rivals
– Asuka has posted a new vlog in which she celebrates her birthday. The Empress of Tomorrow turned 41 this past Monday. – WWE has posted a new video looking at this week’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes. – A&E has shared a clip from a recent episode...
Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center
PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time. Busick is a former NXT tag...
NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1 Full Results 10.01.2022: Heavyweight Tag Team Title & More
The initial night of Royal Quest II was held live on October 1, 2022 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling in London, England. The presentation will be accessible for VOD in the future on NJPW World, but you can find complete results (per Callum Wiggins) and some highlights below. *Gabriel Kidd def....
Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s season premiere episode of WWE Raw. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs next Monday on USA Network. * WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. * Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory.
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 10.3.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the go home show for Extreme Rules and the show is mostly set. However, it still doesn’t feel like there is anything that stands out as a main event. I would assume it’s going to be the Fight Pit between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, but the card feels like it is lacking something even if there isn’t much room for anything else. Let’s get to it.
Another Match and Segment Set For Monday’s WWE RAW
WWE has announced a match and segment for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which happens in St. Paul, Minnesota. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will team up against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest. Meanwhile Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will have a face-to-face meeting. The updated lineup includes:
Battle Slam Thriller Set For Later This Month
Battle Slam’s next event is set for later this month and is titled (appropriately for October) Thriller. Battle Slam announced the event on Monday, which will take place on October 30th and will feature the first defense of the Battle Slam ICON World Championship. You can see the announcement below, with tickets now on sale:
Bret Hart Appearing With FTR At Big Time Wrestling This Month
Bret Hart is set to manage FTR for an appearance at Big Time Wrestling this month. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer will walk the AEW team to the ring at BTW’s October 22nd event in Brooklyn, New York. FTR are facing Jay Lethal and Homicide at the show.
WWE Announces This Week’s Peacock Content, Including Extreme Rules
WWE NXT (10/4/22) WWE’s The Bump – 3 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (9/9/22) (also available on free tier)
Hulk Hogan Pays Tribute To Antonio Inoki
As previously reported, icon and all-time wrestling great Antonio Inoki passed away on Friday at the age of 79. The wrestling world has come out to mourn the Hall of Famer, which includes Hulk Hogan. Hogan wrote: “It seems like I spent half my wrestling career working with New Japan,after...
Eric Bischoff Claims the AEW Fanbase Has ‘Deteriorated,’ Product Not Seeing Growth
– During the latest edition of his Strictly business podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff claimed that the AEW fanbase has “deteriorated” and that the AEW product has not gained any “renewed interest” year after year. When speaking about some of AEW’s recent...
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 83) Review 10.03.22
Alright people, time to head back to the land of Elevation tonight. After a very short episode last week we’re at almost an hour for this one. We’ve got Lance Archer killing someone, Dalton Castle and the Boys, Abadon, Lucha Bros, and a main event that’s an 8-Man tag team match with The Factory taking on Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen. Ian Riccaboni and Paul Wight are on commentary. Nice to see Wight back in the rotation, let’s see how this pairing works out.
SoCal Val Comments On The Negative Stigma About ‘Divas’ In Wrestling
In an interview with Just Alyx, SoCal Val gave her thoughts on the negative stigma around the term ‘Diva’, which was used in WWE for women’s wrestling before 2015. She said: “I have no idea why anyone thought that was a negative term. I understand that word can be used, okay, someone comes in and demands things, they’re a diva. A diva, to me, was always a very empowering term. I would never be in wrestling if it wasn’t for the WWE Divas. And I don’t mean that just in terms of matches. With all due respect […] I would have never been in wrestling if it was just serious wrestlers. With all due respect to AJ Lee and others who are just casually dressed, and they’re not not super-sparkly and glamorous…all due respect, those aren’t my type of girls. They’re just not. I wanted to be a Torrie. I wanted to be a Sunny, I wanted to do the modeling shoots, I wanted to do the interviews and managing and things like that. The fact that we can’t look at that period of time and go, ‘there were some great people in that.’
Austin Theory Still Enjoys Being Just ‘Theory,’ Explains Why
Austin Theory has his first name back, but he still enjoys just being ‘Theory” and recently explained why. Theory began to be referred as Austin Theory again last month, but spoke with WrestleRant for a new interview and explained by he likes just having the one name for his ring name. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
