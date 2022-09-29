Read full article on original website
Key Clubhouse of South Florida announces new board members
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Key Clubhouse of South Florida, a Miami-based organization dedicated to providing assistance to adults living with serious mental illness such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression, has announced the addition of Dr. Delvena Thomas and Eric Pinto to its board. The announcement was made...
Candidates for the office of Mayor of Cutler Bay : Tim Meerbott
1. Why are you running again for the mayor’s seat in Cutler Bay?. “I was raised in Cutler Bay. I have been here since 1965 and love my town and the residents. Cutler Bay is one of the best communities in Florida. The people care about each other and it has a hometown feel unlike any other in Dade County.
ALCO Windows and Doors wins “Fast 50” Award from So. Fl. Business Journal
ALCO Windows and Doors President Luis Alvarez proudly stepped up to a podium at Jungle Island recently to receive the South Florida Business Journal’s “Fast 50” Award for attaining the #3 rank out of 25 candidates in the category of “Revenues under $25 million”. The...
My Psychiatrist partners with SMPD, Rotarians find new home
This slideshow requires JavaScript. It is always great to see businesses stepping up and partnering with their community and South Miami’s office of My Psychiatrist did just that recently when the City of South Miami Police Department hosted a community-wide meeting on Sept. 14. Partnering with My Psychiatrist, South...
STAY SAFE THIS FALL
As the fall season sets in, temperatures drop, and the sun sets earlier each day. While we are all busy enjoying the change in season, it is essential to remember that this time of the year is perfect for petty criminals. Here are a few simple tips that will help...
Sunny Isles Beach Career Expo
The City of Sunny Isles Beach is hosting a Career Expo on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 10 am – 2 pm at Gateway Center. To see more #Miaminews from #Aventura to #Coralgables to #SouthMiami, #Pinecrest, #Palmetto Bay and #Cutler Bay and all throughout #Miamidadecounty go to:
Copa Airlines celebrates 75 years of connecting the Americas at MIA
Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings SA and a member of the global network of Star Alliance airlines, brought its 75th anniversary celebrations to Miami recently with an event at Miami International Airport to mark a historic occasion and the importance of the airline’s first route in the United States, which continues to be its largest operations base in North America servicing six daily flights.
Jewish Community Services of So. Florida wins 2022 NOVO Award for Innovative Program Excellence
The NOVO Awards, hosted by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) , honors nonprofits in Miami-Dade County that have demonstrated innovative excellence and feature best non-profit business practices. Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS) is the winner of the 2022 NOVO Awards – Innovative Program Excellence, Organizational Budget of $2 Million and Above Category.
5th annual Exotics Car Showcase on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Dania Pointe
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The 5th Annual Exotics Car Showcase announces their premiere automotive event to be held at the Dania Pointe Shopping Center in Dania Beach on Sunday, November 13th from 11am – 4pm . Dania Pointe will feature 250 highly-curated vehicles on display with over 5,000 visitors set to attend from all over South Florida.
Candidates for Mayor of Palmetto Bay
Why are you running again for the mayor’s seat in Palmetto Bay?. “I am running to continue the important work ahead that preserves the greatness of our village and prepares us for the future. “I have spent the last four years focused on getting our village back on track...
Candidates for mayor of Palmetto Bay : Alan John Farquharson
My name is Alan John Farquharson, just like my father. For this reason, my grandpa called me AlJohn — and so can you. 1. Why are you running for this seat in Palmetto Bay government?. “I am running for the seat of mayor in Palmetto Bay because we need...
Ocean Bank lends $10.4M for construction of luxury townhome residences in Pinecrest
Ocean Bank recently announced it loaned $10.4 million to SCAROFA Properties LLC for the construction of Pine Park Villas, a gated community of 18 luxury townhome residences on a two-acre parcel at 7520 SW 100 St. in Pinecrest. “The $10.4 million loan to SCAROFA Properties to build luxury townhomes in...
Candidates for the office of Mayor of Cutler Bay : Thomas McCormick
1. Why are you running for the mayor’s seat in Cutler Bay?. “I am running for mayor of Cutler Bay because I intend to improve the quality of life of its residents.”. 2. What do you consider the most urgent issue for town residents? How will you tackle it?
Candidates for Council Seat 3 in Palmetto Bay
1. Why are you running for this seat in Palmetto Bay government? “My mission is to protect and improve residents’ quality of life. I was elected. in 2018 to fight for safer neighborhoods, better parks, and more open. spaces, and to keep taxes low, stop overdevelopment, and find...
Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce now has “speed of light” internet service with Hotwire
Did you ever test your Internet speed? Pretty easy…just Google “internet speed” and test it yourself. With more and more people working from home, internet speed is increasingly important as multiple devices may be used at once. Broadband speeds are measured in ‘megabits per second’, often shortened to Mb Mbits p/s or Mbps. Bits are tiny units of data, with a megabit representing a million of them. The higher the number of Mbps you have, the speedier your online activity should be. Thanks to Hotwire Communications, the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce now has an incredible 495 Mbps…that’s a WOW!!
Moss Center opens new season with 8th annual Backyard Bash
Knowing that life is better in flip flops, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly known as the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) in Cutler Bay is hosting a beach-themed Backyard Bash on Saturday, Oct. 22, as the official kickoff to its 2022-23 season. The free event on the...
A message from The Mayor
“Traffic safety and enforcement remains a number one priority for the City of Sunny Isles Beach and our stellar Police Department is stepping up in a big way.”. Most recently, the Police Department has been working overtime to monitor our major thoroughfares four nights a week for five to six hours. This is all part of their new Strategic Traffic Enforcement Plan (STEP) to specifically target traffic violations. The City’s goal is to gain the reputation that we do not tolerate traffic violations on our roads. Similar to Bal Harbour and Golden Beach, we want Sunny Isles Beach to be recognized as a zero-tolerance city for reckless and distracted driving.
Bean Automotive and MDC celebrate apprenticeship program graduation
Bean Automotive Group and Miami Dade College (MDC), with support from Career Source South Florida and Miami-Dade Beacon Council’s Miami Community Ventures (MCV) initiative, launched the dealership’s first Automotive Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program last year. The program seeks to create new opportunities in a competitive automotive service industry...
Homestead Police Department to host National Night Out, Oct. 4
The Homestead Police Department will join more than 16,000 communities across the country when it hosts National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Harris Field Pavilion, located at 1034 NE Eighth St., Homestead. The free event aims to connect Homestead residents with law-enforcement...
How Jim Kelly Became a Miami Hurricane
Prized Recruit: Jim Kelly of East Brady, PA is pictured in 1978 with then University of Miami head coach Lou Saban after signing his letter of intent to play for the Hurricanes. Kelly was a standout athlete in East Brady, a small town in rural Western Pennsylvania with a population of just 1,200. The football team at East Brady High barely had more than 25 players. Because of the small roster, Kelly played quarterback on offense and linebacker on defense. Kelly had been a Penn State fan as a kid. The Nittany Lions showed some interest and offered a scholarship. However, head coach Joe Paterno wanted Kelly as a linebacker. University of Miami coach Lou Saban was impressed with Kelly’s quarterback skills. Saban and UM assistant coach Ron Marciniak drove 57 miles in a snowstorm from Pittsburgh to East Brady to recruit Kelly. When Saban arrived at the Kelly house, Kelly’s parents were not home. Saban immediately turned on the charm. He went into the kitchen, put on an apron and started cooking dinner. When the Kellys returned home, they found a spaghetti dinner waiting for them. Saban promised Kelly an opportunity to play quarterback at Miami, a then struggling program. Kelly was so impressed with Saban, it was an offer he couldn’t refuse.
