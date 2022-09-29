Prized Recruit: Jim Kelly of East Brady, PA is pictured in 1978 with then University of Miami head coach Lou Saban after signing his letter of intent to play for the Hurricanes. Kelly was a standout athlete in East Brady, a small town in rural Western Pennsylvania with a population of just 1,200. The football team at East Brady High barely had more than 25 players. Because of the small roster, Kelly played quarterback on offense and linebacker on defense. Kelly had been a Penn State fan as a kid. The Nittany Lions showed some interest and offered a scholarship. However, head coach Joe Paterno wanted Kelly as a linebacker. University of Miami coach Lou Saban was impressed with Kelly’s quarterback skills. Saban and UM assistant coach Ron Marciniak drove 57 miles in a snowstorm from Pittsburgh to East Brady to recruit Kelly. When Saban arrived at the Kelly house, Kelly’s parents were not home. Saban immediately turned on the charm. He went into the kitchen, put on an apron and started cooking dinner. When the Kellys returned home, they found a spaghetti dinner waiting for them. Saban promised Kelly an opportunity to play quarterback at Miami, a then struggling program. Kelly was so impressed with Saban, it was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

