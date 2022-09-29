Kansas City seeking proposals to redevelop 12th & Broadway sites

Kansas City officials have taken a formal step to bring mixed-use density to a pair of surface parking parcels it owns near Quality Hill.

On Sept. 9, the city issued a 60-day request for proposals targeting redevelopment proposals for properties totaling 1.19 acres just west of the Kansas City Convention Center, southwest of 12th Street and Broadway Boulevard.

The city in February 2020 paid $5.45 million to acquire the parcels, also known as the Carpenter Lot, which house 155 surface parking spaces.

In previous years, it eyed a new parking garage as a cost-effective means to replace parking within the deteriorating garage under Barney Allis Plaza, but that plan later fell by the wayside. The city now is exploring construction of a new garage beneath a revitalized plaza and 10-story mixed-use apartment complex.

Instead, the new RFP asks for residential or office concepts with ground-floor retail, with a preference for greater density. The site’s maximum recommended building height is 130 feet with a floor area ratio of 10, which would equate to about 516,167 square feet of building space.

