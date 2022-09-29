ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City seeking proposals to redevelop 12th & Broadway sites

By Thomas Friestad - Kansas City Business Journal
 4 days ago

Kansas City officials have taken a formal step to bring mixed-use density to a pair of surface parking parcels it owns near Quality Hill.

On Sept. 9, the city issued a 60-day request for proposals targeting redevelopment proposals for properties totaling 1.19 acres just west of the Kansas City Convention Center, southwest of 12th Street and Broadway Boulevard.

The city in February 2020 paid $5.45 million to acquire the parcels, also known as the Carpenter Lot, which house 155 surface parking spaces.

In previous years, it eyed a new parking garage as a cost-effective means to replace parking within the deteriorating garage under Barney Allis Plaza, but that plan later fell by the wayside. The city now is exploring construction of a new garage beneath a revitalized plaza and 10-story mixed-use apartment complex.

Instead, the new RFP asks for residential or office concepts with ground-floor retail, with a preference for greater density. The site’s maximum recommended building height is 130 feet with a floor area ratio of 10, which would equate to about 516,167 square feet of building space.

Mayor Lucas donating $25,000 to new KC Tree Fund

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is donating $25,000 he received from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Award. The money will be going toward a new Kansas City Tree Fund to help increase and maintain tree canopy coverage throughout Kansas City. Areas disproportionately affected by climate change and underserved by […]
Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way

They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
