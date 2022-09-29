ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

WBAMC's new children's waiting room open to all ranks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA obtained an exception to policy for their recently opened children’s waiting room. The waiting room will now allow services for all active duty TRICARE beneficiaries and their families who may...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPIA: 'Potentially for summer of next year', on direct flights to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso wants to reestablish direct flights to Mexico. City officials believe it would boost business and tourism in the area, while helping families reconnect with each other across the border. Sam Rodriguez, the director of El Paso International Airport, said...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

County commissioners to discuss UMC petition signatures during meeting

El Paso, TX (KFOX14) — The County Commissioners' Court will be providing an update Monday on the petition that was submitted by the LIBRE Initiative last month. The LIBRE Initiative gathered roughly 36,000 signatures for its petition to allow voters to decide whether UMC can issue the Certificates of Obligation.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person hospitalized following shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting in east El Paso, according to police. Officers with the El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting early, sometime around midnight Tuesday morning, at the 3300 block of Mike Godwin. No other...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-10 east at Lee Trevino

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — All lanes are open after a deadly motorcycle crash in east El Paso. The crash was reported on Interstate 10 east and Lee Trevino Sunday night just after 9 p.m. El Paso police said at least one person was killed in the crash. I-10...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shower and storm activity return to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With increasing moisture moving into the Borderland, we will see the threat of showers and storms on Tuesday through the end of the week. Shower and storm activity will return by the evening and last through the overnight hours. They will also become more widespread during this time.
EL PASO, TX

