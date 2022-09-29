Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is calling on lawmakers to strengthen the state’s anti-corruption law. A recent ruling by the New Mexico Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of criminal charges against four defendants, and Balderas told the Albuquerque Journal that the court “took away from citizens a very necessary tool to prosecute public officials who use their public office for their own personal gain.”

POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO