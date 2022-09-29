Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana field hockey goes 1-1 in pair of ranked matchups over the weekend
Indiana field hockey battled over the weekend against two ranked opponents to open Big Ten play at home, going 1-1 to notch its first ranked and conference win of the season. Indiana came into the weekend with a 7-4 record and was winless in Big Ten games, but the team beat No. 21 Rutgers 2-0 on Friday to open the weekend slate before losing to No. 6 Penn State 4-0 on Saturday.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer searching for its first conference victory this season against Nebraska
After being defeated 4-0 against Ohio State on Thursday, Indiana women’s soccer looks to turn the page when its faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday at home. Indiana has lost three straight for the first time since 2018 and sits at a 2-3-6 record, 0-3-1 in the Big Ten.
Indiana Daily Student
Downward spiral continues for Indiana women’s soccer in 2-0 loss to Nebraska
Even with sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg back in net, Indiana women’s soccer dropped another result, this time 2-0 to Nebraska at home Sunday afternoon. Indiana drops to 2-4-6 and 0-4-1 in the Big Ten while Nebraska advances to 5-4-4 overall and 3-1-1 in conference play. “Again, a loss and...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana swim and dive shifts focus toward the regular season after preseason preparations
The Indiana swim and dive teams wrapped up preseason preparations with an intrasquad scrimmage meet Saturday morning at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are faced with a quicker turnaround than in previous seasons, as they will head to Lexington, Kentucky, to begin their season against the University...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football loses second game of its season 35-21 against Nebraska
Indiana took to the road this week in Lincoln hoping to get its first away win of the season. Following an offensive-driven second half performance against the University of Cincinnati last week, the Hoosier offense did not carry its momentum over. Nebraska scored 14 unanswered in the second half to put Indiana away 35-21.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football’s season might be crumbling before its eyes
Just when there is a sliver of hope — some potential of success within reach — it’s all gone within an instant. That’s the epitome of Indiana football. As Indiana’s 35-21 loss to Nebraska on Saturday developed, there was only one question I could ask myself: What in the world did I just watch?
Indiana Daily Student
Without primary weapons, Indiana football’s receiving core can’t answer the call
Prior to Indiana football’s 35-21 loss against the University of Nebraska on Saturday night, concerns arose about who redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak’s weapons on the offensive end were going to be. While many Indiana receivers caught passes, they weren’t enough to fill the shoes of a few Hoosier teammates.
Indiana Daily Student
INSTANT RECAP: Indiana loses 35-21 to Nebraska on Saturday night
Indiana football left its second away game at Nebraska with a 35-21 loss to the Cornhuskers. After an offensive resurgence in the second quarter, the Hoosiers struggled to convert on third down and were not able to establish a rhythm in the second half. The Indiana rushing attack was nonexistent for much of the game, and redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak found himself under duress on many drop backs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s golf finishes 10th at Evie Odom Invitational
Indiana women’s golf finished in 10th place out of 15 teams at the Evie Odom Invitational over the weekend. Senior Alexis Florio had a record performance in the final round of the competition at Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Hoosiers finished the first round in...
Indiana Daily Student
Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location
Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
Indiana Daily Student
Multi-vehicle crash along South Old Ind. 37 causes several injuries Friday
An accident involving three cars, a dump truck and a Gator utility vehicle caused several injuries and property damage to Mays Greenhouse in Bloomington on Friday. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday along South Old Ind. 37. A passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash said...
Indiana Daily Student
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: The IDS, WIUX and IUSTV are collaborating for the midterm elections
IU Student Television, WIUX and the Indiana Daily Student are excited to announce a multi-media partnership to collaborate and share coverage responsibilities for this November’s midterm elections. Each publication is dedicated to bringing our audience the best local, state and federal political news pertinent to the local community. That’s...
Comments / 0