Indiana football left its second away game at Nebraska with a 35-21 loss to the Cornhuskers. After an offensive resurgence in the second quarter, the Hoosiers struggled to convert on third down and were not able to establish a rhythm in the second half. The Indiana rushing attack was nonexistent for much of the game, and redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak found himself under duress on many drop backs.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO