Columbus, OH

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana field hockey goes 1-1 in pair of ranked matchups over the weekend

Indiana field hockey battled over the weekend against two ranked opponents to open Big Ten play at home, going 1-1 to notch its first ranked and conference win of the season. Indiana came into the weekend with a 7-4 record and was winless in Big Ten games, but the team beat No. 21 Rutgers 2-0 on Friday to open the weekend slate before losing to No. 6 Penn State 4-0 on Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football loses second game of its season 35-21 against Nebraska

Indiana took to the road this week in Lincoln hoping to get its first away win of the season. Following an offensive-driven second half performance against the University of Cincinnati last week, the Hoosier offense did not carry its momentum over. Nebraska scored 14 unanswered in the second half to put Indiana away 35-21.
LINCOLN, NE
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Indiana football’s season might be crumbling before its eyes

Just when there is a sliver of hope — some potential of success within reach — it’s all gone within an instant. That’s the epitome of Indiana football. As Indiana’s 35-21 loss to Nebraska on Saturday developed, there was only one question I could ask myself: What in the world did I just watch?
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

INSTANT RECAP: Indiana loses 35-21 to Nebraska on Saturday night

Indiana football left its second away game at Nebraska with a 35-21 loss to the Cornhuskers. After an offensive resurgence in the second quarter, the Hoosiers struggled to convert on third down and were not able to establish a rhythm in the second half. The Indiana rushing attack was nonexistent for much of the game, and redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak found himself under duress on many drop backs.
LINCOLN, NE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s golf finishes 10th at Evie Odom Invitational

Indiana women’s golf finished in 10th place out of 15 teams at the Evie Odom Invitational over the weekend. Senior Alexis Florio had a record performance in the final round of the competition at Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Hoosiers finished the first round in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location

Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: The IDS, WIUX and IUSTV are collaborating for the midterm elections

IU Student Television, WIUX and the Indiana Daily Student are excited to announce a multi-media partnership to collaborate and share coverage responsibilities for this November’s midterm elections. Each publication is dedicated to bringing our audience the best local, state and federal political news pertinent to the local community. That’s...
MONROE COUNTY, IN

