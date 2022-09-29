ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Grants Available For Rural ‘Land-Based Industries’

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is offering a competitive grant program to promote the sustainability of land-based industries and support infrastructure benefiting rural communities in Michigan. “Agriculture is a cornerstone of Michigan’s economy, which is why at MDARD, we are focused on how best we can...
Rockefeller Foundation Gives Michigan 289,000 COVID Tests

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is announcing the availability of an additional 289,000 COVID-19 tests through its expanded partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act. The expansion will provide COVID-19 tests to 58,000 households located anywhere in the state free of charge. Households will receive one...
