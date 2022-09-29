Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: Jersey City man arrested in Pennsylvania for Bostwick Avenue murder in May
A Jersey City man was arrested in Pennsylvania over the weekend for a fatal stabbing that occurred on Bostwick Avenue in May, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Sean Williams, 33, of Jersey City, has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Suarez said in a statement.
Police: Jersey City man arrested in Hoboken for discarding gun at housing authority building
A Jersey City man was arrested in Hoboken last week for discarding a gun at a local housing authority building in early September, police said. Keshawn Gregory, 19, of Jersey City, has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. At approximately 1:20 p.m....
Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania
Allentown police say they have arrested a Jersey City man who was considered a fugitive for murder. They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend. Jersey City police found Purcell dead with multiple stab wounds on...
Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing
A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
N.J. cop found guilty of killing estranged wife
A Newark police lieutenant was found guilty of murder and related charges for shooting his estranged wife to death three years ago at the Morris County home they once shared. John Formisano faces up to life in prison in the killing of Christie Solaro-Formisano in July 2019. She was gunned down outside her Jefferson Township home.
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
Social media runs rampant with claims of active shooter at Jersey City mall but it was only a popcorn machine
Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall was the center of a social media storm over the weekend as online posters alleged a possible active shooter situation, but it turned out to be just a malfunctioning popcorn machine. Around 3:30 on Saturday, Oct 1, the first of nine calls were made...
No-fly zone is just another day for Linden Airport
This slideshow requires JavaScript. LINDEN, NJ — If you noticed more traffic congestion than usual heading into New York City last week, you weren’t mistaken. The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with high-level debate running from Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Monday, Sept. 26. With hundreds of heads of state and diplomats visiting the Big Apple, security was elevated, particularly when President Joseph Biden was in attendance. The area was turned into a no-fly zone as well, which made it very difficult for anyone trying to get into New York City. And this is where the Linden Airport comes into the picture.
Newark police are searching for three suspects wanted for double shooting last week
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark police department is asking for the Public’s assistance in identifying...
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
Female Driver Reportedly Groped By Attendant At Route 17 Gas Station, Police Seek Other Victims
A driver told police that an attendant at a Route 17 service station groped her, said authorities who are trying to determine whether there are any other alleged victims. The 25-year-old motorist told police that she’d just paid for gas with a credit card at the Valero station just past the Extended Stay America Hotel on the northbound highway near the New York State border around 8 p.m. Sunday, Upper Saddle River Police Capt. Edward Kane said.
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
Sources: Teen dies after being shot 4 times in the head in East Orange, N.J.
EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Sources tell CBS New York a teen has died after being shot four times in the head in East Orange. It happened around 3 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Melmore Gardens. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.
1 dead, another injured in Saturday night shooting in N.J., officials say
One victim was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Paterson on Saturday night, authorities. City police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:36 p.m. near the intersection of Van Houten Street and Summer Street, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. No victims were...
Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition
Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson weekend shooting
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced one man is dead, and a woman injured, following a shooting Saturday night in Paterson.
NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body
NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking
Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of a permanent stalking restraining order.
